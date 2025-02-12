Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e bookings to begin on February 14

Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6 are two electric SUVs in India launched in recent times. The homegrown automaker has already announced the complete price list of the XEV 9e and BE 6. Mahindra has already started offering the potential buyers test drives and now the OEM is ready to accept bookings for these SUVs from February 14.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 are two electric SUVs launched under the new EV ranges from the brand, promising an affordable premium electric car experienc

The deliveries of the Pack Three variant of both the XEV 9e and BE 6 are slated to begin in mid-March 2025. Whereas, the deliveries of Pack Three Select and Pack Two will begin from June 2025 and July 2025, respectively. The deliveries of the entry-level variants, One and One Above will begin in August 2025.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Mahindra has already dispatched 1,837 units of XEV 9e and Be 6 electric SUVs within two months of their prices being announced. The car manufacturer has produced 2,281 units of both electric SUVs and is expected to ramp up production in the coming months.

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 to play crucial roles in OEM's EV strategy

Introduced on November 26 last year, the XEV 9e and BE 6 come Mahindra’s first-ever Born Electric range cars and are the first in a line of cars that will eventually include an electric version of Thar, Bolero and Scorpio at a later stage. Mahindra has already stated that these two electric SUVs will play a highly crucial role in the brand's future electric vehicle strategy.

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes priced from ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BE 6 is available at a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra BE 6 comes as a more affordable electric SUV compared to the XEV 9e. Both SUVs come with a similar design philosophy, but there are distinctive styling elements as well. Also, both the XEV 9e and BE 6 share the same underpinning and a lot of other components as well. Both of them are offered with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, with a claimed range of up to 550 kilometres on a full charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: