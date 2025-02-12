HT Auto
Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 12, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 12, 2025: 2025 BMW R 18 lineup unveiled, could launch in India

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2025, 09:02 AM
Latest news on February 12, 2025: BMW R 18 models now gain around 5 Nm of torque around 3,000 Nm. Power from the 1,802 cc air/oil cooled boxer twin remains at 90 bhp.

12 Feb 2025, 09:02 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 BMW R 18 lineup unveiled, could launch in India

  • 2025 BMW R 18 lineup consists of five motorcycles - R 18, R 18 Classic, R 18 Roctane, R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental.
Read the full story here

12 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: BMW M3 to continue with ICE and EV together, no plan to adopt a downsized engine

  • BMW M division is not ready to reduce engine capacity and the number of cylinders for its future performance cars.
Read the full story here

12 Feb 2025, 07:31 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla could benefit from Elon Musk's assault on government and close ties with Donald Trump. Here's how

  • The US administration could nix a host of federal probes and safety programs that have impacted Elon Musk's Tesla.
Read the full story here

12 Feb 2025, 07:20 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla owner crashes car yet pays automaker damages. Here's why

  • Tesla has sued several of its customers who reported issues with their Tesla electric cars, as well as at least six bloggers and two Chinese media outlets that wrote critically about the company.
Read the full story here

12 Feb 2025, 07:02 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 11: Simple One Gen 1.5 review, Audi RS Q8 teased, Mahindra launches next-gen dealership & service centre

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2025, 07:02 AM IST

