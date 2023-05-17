Kia EV9 GT is just around corner, could bring significant performance upgrade

Kia introduced the EV9 pure electric SUV earlier this year after showcasing the car's concept version at the Auto Expo 2023. Since then, this flagship Kia electric SUV has remained in discussion for its eye-catching design, technology and features. Now, the South Korean auto manufacturer has confirmed that a performance-oriented EV9 GT is also on the card.

Kia has said that the EV9 GT is just around the corner. The automaker also hinted that this performance-oriented Kia EV9 model would come promising significant performance upgrades compared to the standard model. As the brand stated, the EV9 GT is just around the corner, continuing the brand's sporty image after the EV6 GT. This confirmation comes in line with Kia's president and CEO Ho Sung Son's announcement. He said that the Kia EV9 GT would be launched in early 2025.

The Kia EV9 GT is claimed to come with dual electric motors, powering each axle and sending power to all four wheels. However, the Hyundai-owned car manufacturer has not revealed any further details about the upcoming high-performance electric SUV.

While Kia has not divulged any specifications of the Ev9 GT, we can use the EV6 GT as a guide to understand the upgrades that could take place in the upcoming SUV. The AWD variant of the standard EV6 churns out 320 hp power and 604 Nm of torque, while the EV6 GT pumps out 576 hp power and a whopping 738 Nm of torque.

The Kia EV9's standard version comes with a 215 hp generating electric motor delivering power to the rear wheels thanks to a 76.1 kWh battery pack. There is a 99.8 kWh battery pack on offer as well that is available with a single 201 hp motor-powered model and an AWD version that churns out 379 hp power and 700 Nm torque.

