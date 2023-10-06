Kia Seltos top variants get more expensive after price hike

Kia India has revealed the new price list for 2023 Seltos SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta
Kia has increased the prices of select variants of the Seltos by up to ₹30,000
The price hike comes within two months after Kia launched the Seltos facelift in July
The Seltos variants which have received price hikes are GTX Plus and X-Line
The price of the GTX Plus, offered with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, has gone up by ₹20,000
The Seltos GTX Plus will now cost ₹20 lakh, instead of ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
The The X-Line variants of the Seltos, launched at ₹19.99 lakh, will cost ₹30,000 more
The price of the X-Line variants has now been revised to ₹20.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
Price of the other variants of the Seltos SUV remain unchanged