Kia Seltos top variants get more expensive after price hike

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 06, 2023

Kia India has revealed the new price list for 2023 Seltos SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta

Kia has increased the prices of select variants of the Seltos by up to 30,000

The price hike comes within two months after Kia launched the Seltos facelift in July

The Seltos variants which have received price hikes are GTX Plus and X-Line

 Check product page

The price of the GTX Plus, offered with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, has gone up by 20,000

The Seltos GTX Plus will now cost 20 lakh, instead of 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

The The X-Line variants of the Seltos, launched at 19.99 lakh, will cost 30,000 more

The price of the X-Line variants has now been revised to 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Price of the other variants of the Seltos SUV remain unchanged
Also check out our first drive review of the new Seltos before buying one
Click Here