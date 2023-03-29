HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Kia Ev9 Brings Fresh Air To The Ev World, Promises A 541 Km Range

In pics: Kia EV9 brings fresh air to the EV world, promises a 541 km range

Kia EV9 gets a sporty GT-Line trim alongside the standard variant.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2023, 10:03 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia has finally uncovered the much-awaited EV9 pure electric SUV that also gets a sporty GT Line trim.
1/6
Kia has finally uncovered the much-awaited EV9 pure electric SUV that also gets a sporty GT Line trim.
Kia has finally uncovered the much-awaited EV9 pure electric SUV that also gets a sporty GT Line trim.
Kia has finally uncovered the much-awaited EV9 pure electric SUV that also gets a sporty GT Line trim.
Design-wise, the production-spec model appears identical to the concept car showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.
2/6
Design-wise, the production-spec model appears identical to the concept car showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.
Design-wise, the production-spec model appears identical to the concept car showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.
Design-wise, the production-spec model appears identical to the concept car showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.
The GT Line trim comes featuring some sporty design elements over the standard trim of Kia EV9.
3/6
The GT Line trim comes featuring some sporty design elements over the standard trim of Kia EV9.
The GT Line trim comes featuring some sporty design elements over the standard trim of Kia EV9.
The GT Line trim comes featuring some sporty design elements over the standard trim of Kia EV9.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Kia Ev9 Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Ev9 Concept
| Electric | Automatic
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Byd Seal
| Electric | Automatic
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jaguar Xf (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xf
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.12 kmpl
₹55.66 - 55.67 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 22.58 kmpl
₹56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The car gets a premium appeal inside the cabin, owing to the sculpted dashboard housing a large and wide touchscreen infotainment system, touch panels.
4/6
The car gets a premium appeal inside the cabin, owing to the sculpted dashboard housing a large and wide touchscreen infotainment system, touch panels.
The car gets a premium appeal inside the cabin, owing to the sculpted dashboard housing a large and wide touchscreen infotainment system, touch panels.
The car gets a premium appeal inside the cabin, owing to the sculpted dashboard housing a large and wide touchscreen infotainment system, touch panels.
Kia EV9 promises a whopping 541 km range on a single charge and its powertrain is capable of churning out an impressive 380 hp of peak power, enabling it to sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds.
5/6
Kia EV9 promises a whopping 541 km range on a single charge and its powertrain is capable of churning out an impressive 380 hp of peak power, enabling it to sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds.
Kia EV9 promises a whopping 541 km range on a single charge and its powertrain is capable of churning out an impressive 380 hp of peak power, enabling it to sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds.
Kia EV9 promises a whopping 541 km range on a single charge and its powertrain is capable of churning out an impressive 380 hp of peak power, enabling it to sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds.
The Kia EV9 and EV9 GT Line is based on the automaker's E-GMP architecture.
6/6
The Kia EV9 and EV9 GT Line is based on the automaker's E-GMP architecture.
The Kia EV9 and EV9 GT Line is based on the automaker's E-GMP architecture.
The Kia EV9 and EV9 GT Line is based on the automaker's E-GMP architecture.
First Published Date: 29 Mar 2023, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Kia EV9 Kia electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 394 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city