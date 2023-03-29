In pics: Kia EV9 brings fresh air to the EV world, promises a 541 km range
Kia EV9 gets a sporty GT-Line trim alongside the standard variant.
Kia has finally uncovered the much-awaited EV9 pure electric SUV that also gets a sporty GT Line trim.
Design-wise, the production-spec model appears identical to the concept car showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.
The GT Line trim comes featuring some sporty design elements over the standard trim of Kia EV9.
The car gets a premium appeal inside the cabin, owing to the sculpted dashboard housing a large and wide touchscreen infotainment system, touch panels.
Kia EV9 promises a whopping 541 km range on a single charge and its powertrain is capable of churning out an impressive 380 hp of peak power, enabling it to sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds.
The Kia EV9 and EV9 GT Line is based on the automaker's E-GMP architecture.
First Published Date: 29 Mar 2023, 10:02 AM IST
