Kia EV9 Concept is coming to India. What to expect

Kia in India is expected to step up its EV game in coming days after the launch of the EV6 electric crossover earlier this year. The Korean carmaker will drive in the EV9 Concept electric SUV to India early next year as it teased the three-row EV ahead of its debut in the country. The EV9 will be showcased first at the Auto Expo, to be held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi from January 11 next year. Globally, Kia is expected to start the production of the EV9 electric SUV from 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2022, 11:07 AM
Kia EV9 Concept is the second fully electric SUV from the Korean carmaker which is based on its new generation EV platform that also underpins the EV6.

On Tuesday, Kia India shared a teaser of the EV9 Concept as something that is ‘coming soon’ from the carmaker. The EV9 was first showcased to the world at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show earlier this year as ‘a cutting-edge exterior design, a contemporary and innovative tech-based interior space and an advanced all-electric powertrain'. Kia said all its future SUVs will be based on these principles.

The EV9 Concept is based on the same EV platform that underpins the EV6 crossover. Kia’s advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) is used for all its new generation electric vehicles, and is shared with its partner brand Hyundai Motor which has based its Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 EVs on the same. In terms of dimensions, the EV9 stands 4,930 mm in length, 2,055 mm in width, 1,790 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,100 mm.

As far as design is concerned, the EV9 showcases Kia's new approach with a redesigned Digital Tiger Face, a mix of its traditional grille and the closed grille for EVs. The grille comes with a star cloud pattern display which comes alive when the EV9 is on the move. The grille is flanked by LED sequential headlight units and vertical Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs). The electric SUV stands on a set of 22-inch alloy wheels. It also comes with a solar panel built into the hood.

Inside, the Kia EV9 is more futuristic with sustainable materials like fishnet debris, recycled plastic, natural wool yarns, plant-based extracts used in abundance. The electric SUV can accommodate up to six people in three rows. It also comes with a 27-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a panoramic sunroof and a pop-up steering wheel.

Kia has not yet released details about the EV9's powertrain, battery and performance figures yet. However, given its size, the EV9 is likely to pack in a 77.4 kWh battery pack which is the biggest among Hyundai and Kia EVs. The EV9 Concept is expected to return a range of around 540 kms on a single charge. The EV will also be reportedly capable of sprinting zero to 100 kmph in just 5 seconds.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2022, 11:07 AM IST
