Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Ev6 In Mind? This Festive Season Is Possibly Best Time To Buy It. Here's Why

Kia EV6 in mind? This festive season is possibly best time to buy it. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM
Follow us on:
  • Kia India is offering benefits up to 15 lakh on the EV6 electric crossover.
Kia India is offering benefits up to ₹15 lakh on the EV6 electric crossover.

Kia India is offering a significant amount of discounts on its first electric car in India. The Kia EV6 is the brand’s first all-electric model in India, which was recently joined by the flagship EV9 SUV. This electric crossover is now available with festive season benefits ranging between 10 lakh and 15 lakh, depending on the variants.

The Kia EV6 is available in two different variant options, GT Line and GT Line AWD. The Kia EV6 GT Line comes available at a price of 60.96 lakh (ex-showroom), while the GT Line AWD costs 5 lakh more than the entry-level version. With the festive season benefits, the electric crossover comes a bit more affordable. The benefits include direct cash benefits and are available on the 2023 models. However, the final offer value may vary depending on the retail outlet and the negotiation between the customer and the dealer.

Kia EV6: What powers it

The Kia EV6 comes equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery pack that is paired with an electric motor and promises a power output of 226 bhp in the GT Line and 321 bhp peak power in the GT-Line AWD, respectively. As for the range, both versions are rated to deliver a claimed driving range of 708 km on a single charge.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon708 km
₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volvo EX40
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon475 km
₹ 56.10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volvo XC60
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kwh Range Icon510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Lexus NX
Engine Icon2494 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 KWh Range Icon440 Km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Kia to launch more EVs by 2026

Kia India is planning to launch two new affordable electric cars in the country by 2026. The South Korean car manufacturer plans to launch a new electric car in India in the second half of next year. Also, the automaker is aiming to bring in another electric car in 2026. Kia currently sells both the EV6 and EV9 electric vehicles in India as a completely built unit (CBU). However, the automaker is planning to launch both the upcoming EVs as locally built units to keep the prices down.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
TAGS: Kia EV6 Kia EV6 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS