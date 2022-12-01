HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Jaguar Reveals Its Most Advanced And Efficient Electric Racing Car

Jaguar reveals its most advanced and efficient electric racing car

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday unveiled its "most advanced and efficient" electric racing car to compete in next season's Formula E championship, which the firm said will support its broader "all-electric" transition.

By: AFP
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2022, 09:08 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 is lighter, more powerful and faster than its predecessors with a top speed of 320 kmph.
The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 is lighter, more powerful and faster than its predecessors with a top speed of 320 kmph.
The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 is lighter, more powerful and faster than its predecessors with a top speed of 320 kmph.
The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 is lighter, more powerful and faster than its predecessors with a top speed of 320 kmph.

The new third generation car -- dubbed the I-TYPE 6 -- is "lighter, more powerful and faster" than its predecessors, boasting a top speed of 200 miles per hour (320 km/h), Jaguar said.

Britain's biggest carmaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, is bidding to become a solely all-electric brand by 2025, as a part of outgoing boss' Thierry Bollore ambitious "Reimagine" strategy.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-pace
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.9 kmpl
₹69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar Xe (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.66 kmpl
₹46.64 - 48.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar I-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar I-pace
Electric | Automatic
₹1.06 - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar Epace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
1999 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jaguar Xf (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xf
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.12 kmpl
₹55.66 - 55.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.35 kmpl
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The entire group is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2039, and is hoping to transfer technology from its Formula E enterprise.

"It's not about transferring hardware pieces. It's about building up a body of knowledge," said its executive director of product engineering Thomas Muller.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the London launch of its new Formula E car, he said development in areas such as its engine and battery management could prove most useful to transfer.

Muller noted the needs of racing and consumer road cars were markedly different, with the I-TYPE 6 concerned with providing "instant power".

Despite that, the car is "crucial" to the firm's 2025 all-electric goal, he added.

The brand currently has only one all-electric vehicle, the I-Pace, and it will be 2024 before the next model in the range, as well as Land Rover's first all-electric model.

The carmaker has recently experienced turbulence, with the resignation in mid-November "for personal reasons" of Bollore.

Meanwhile the global shortage of semiconductor chips has forced it to cut production in the UK.

The volatility of raw material costs and availability have also continued to weigh on the manufacturer, which has been making annual losses since 2019.

Jaguar competed in Formula 1 from 2000 to 2004, and has been involved in Formula E since 2016.

Its New Zealand driver Mitch Evans came second in the world championship last August.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2022, 09:08 AM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Formula E Tata Motors
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Hyundai continues its growth path in India, Creta and Venue remain power players
Hyundai continues its growth path in India, Creta and Venue remain power players
Six SUVs to look out for in December
Six SUVs to look out for in December
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
'We'll catch up in another galaxy': Anand Mahindra tribute to Vikram Kirloskar
'We'll catch up in another galaxy': Anand Mahindra tribute to Vikram Kirloskar
Toyota sales slip in November despite Urban Cruiser HyRyder's success
Toyota sales slip in November despite Urban Cruiser HyRyder's success

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city