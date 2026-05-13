Jaguar confirms ‘Type 01’ name for upcoming 986 bhp+ electric car

British luxury automaker Jaguar has finally revealed the name of its highly anticipated all-electric sedan. The company has named the electric sedan as ‘Type 01’, following the nomenclature which Jaguar used for its predecessors, including the iconic D-Type, F-Type and E-Type. The electric car has been named in a way which respects the lineage and signals towards the end of an era and the beginning of another.

Jaguar reveals the name of its upcoming luxury electric sedan as ‘Type 01’ with a 986 bhp tri-motor setup and 120 kWh battery. Following iconic "Type" lineage, it marks the brand's shift toward ultra-luxury, four-door electric performance.

Additionally, the company states that the designation ‘0’ represents the vehicle’s zero-emissions powertrain, while the ‘1’ identifies it as the premier model in the company’s comprehensive transition to an all-electric portfolio.

Jaguar Type 01: Design

The final production design has been kept under wraps by the company; however, visual data from developmental prototypes suggest that the Type 01 will mirror the proportions of the Type 00 concept. In addition to that, an adjustment for the production iteration is the integration of a four-door configuration, enhancing the sedan’s practicality without compromising its avant-garde silhouette. The branding on Jaguar’s first all-electric Type 01 sedan is expected to be minimalist, featuring subtle motifs such as a signature at the base of the windshield rather than traditional heavy badging.

Jaguar Type 01: Power and Architecture

The Jaguar Type 01 electric luxury sedan will be based on the bespoke Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA). The platform utilises a tri-motor configuration, consisting of a single motor on the front axle and a dual-motor assembly at the rear. Notably, the three electric motors powering the Jaguar Type 01 are expected to produce an output of more than 986 bhp and approximately 1,300 Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful luxury electric cars in the world.

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Jaguar Type 01: Battery

The Jaguar Type 01 sedan is expected to be equipped with a 120 kWh battery pack to support its high-performance demands. Jaguar intends to move past the technical challenges encountered with the I-Pace model surrounding the battery reliability complications. The company is yet to choose the battery supplier, which will remain critical in the success of the Type 01 as a flagship model of the company’s completely new identity.

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