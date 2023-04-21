Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Volvo EX90 Excellence four-seater Swedish Maybach promises 650 km range

Volvo EX90 Excellence is a twin-row, four-seater SUV carrying the same powertrain as Volvo EX90.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM
1/7 Volvo EX90 Excellence is a twin-row, four-seater SUV carrying the same powertrain as Volvo EX90.
2/7 Visually, the Volvo EX90 Excellence looks same as the standard EX90, but it gets a dual tone paint theme that is identical to Maybach theme and 22-inch distinctive alloy wheels.
3/7 Volvo EX90 excellence SUV comes with a simple yet appealing cabin with a plain-looking dashboard that gets a vertically oriented large touchscreen infotainment system complemented by a large instrument cluster.

4/7 Instead of a bench, the SUV gets a second row with two individual seats offering more comfort and space to the occupants.
5/7 A key feature inside the cabin is the centre armrest integrated storage for the rear occupants that has enough space to hold a large bottle and two glasses.
6/7 The centre armrest comes with some classy touch panels that enhances the appeal of the already luxurious cabin.
7/7 The 111 kWh battery pack onboard the EX90 Excellence offers 650 km range on a single charge.
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo EX90 Volvo Volvo EX90 Excellence electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
