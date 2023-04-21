In pics: Volvo EX90 Excellence four-seater Swedish Maybach promises 650 km range
Volvo EX90 Excellence is a twin-row, four-seater SUV carrying the same powertrain as Volvo EX90.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM 1/7 Volvo EX90 Excellence is a twin-row, four-seater SUV carrying the same powertrain as Volvo EX90. 2/7 Visually, the Volvo EX90 Excellence looks same as the standard EX90, but it gets a dual tone paint theme that is identical to Maybach theme and 22-inch distinctive alloy wheels. 3/7 Volvo EX90 excellence SUV comes with a simple yet appealing cabin with a plain-looking dashboard that gets a vertically oriented large touchscreen infotainment system complemented by a large instrument cluster. 4/7 Instead of a bench, the SUV gets a second row with two individual seats offering more comfort and space to the occupants. 5/7 A key feature inside the cabin is the centre armrest integrated storage for the rear occupants that has enough space to hold a large bottle and two glasses. 6/7 The centre armrest comes with some classy touch panels that enhances the appeal of the already luxurious cabin. 7/7 The 111 kWh battery pack onboard the EX90 Excellence offers 650 km range on a single charge.
21 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST