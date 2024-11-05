TOP SECTIONS
In Pics: Suzuki's First Electric Vehicle, E Vitara Is Finally Here
In pics: Suzuki's first electric vehicle, e Vitara is finally here
HT Auto Desk
05 Nov 2024, 13:50 PM
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,635 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm.
Suzuki has officially unveiled the e Vitara in Milan, Italy on Monday. It will be manufactured at the Suzuki facility located in Gujarat, India. The e Vitara is the production-based version eVX. There will also be a Toyota's derivative of the electric crossover.
This is the first time that the vehicle was showcased in its production form. On the other hand, Toyota showcased Urban SUV Concept which also shares its underpinnings with Suzuki's eVX. It was revealed last year in December.
Maruti e Vitara will also offer an electric 4WD system called ‘ALLGRIP-e' which will allow the SUV to have off-road capabilities. Because of this, it would be the only electric SUV in the segment to offer a 4WD system in India.
There will also be a feature called Trail Mode which company says will allow the e Vitara to apply brakes to spinning tyres and distributing torque to the opposite tyre in order for the vehicle to move out of rough terrain.
The European-spec version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will eventually come in two battery-pack options - 49 kWh and 61 kWh. It is not yet confirmed if the India-spec model will also come with both battery options.
Expect, however, a range that is upwards of 400 kms per charge from the e Vitara. The company further informs that the e Vitara powertrain consists of a highly efficient eAxle that integrates the motor and inverter, along with the lithium iron-phosphate batteries which are designed for safety and reliability.
On the European-spec model, the 49 kWh version will only come with front-wheel drive system while the 61 kWh version will come with both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive system.
As far as performance credentials are concerned, Suzuki will offer power output of 142 bhp, 171 bhp and 181 bhp depending on the battery pack and drive system option selected. Transmission duties will be handled by a single- speed electric drive unit.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,635 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The e Vitara stands on 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels, again depending on the version selected.
Maruti Suzuki officials had previously confirmed that the company's first-ever all-electric car will enter production lines come Spring 2025. The e Vitara will call the Suzuki plant in Gujarat its home for now, a facility that will be exclusive to the model and all subsequent all-electric models from the company.
05 Nov 2024, 13:50 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki
e Vitara
electric vehicles
EV
electric cars
Maruti Suzuki India Limited
