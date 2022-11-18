HT Auto
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV goes discovering 7 wonders of India ahead of debut

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today flagged off Ioniq 5 EV from its corporate headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana. The Ioniq 5 will explore the wonders of India. Ioniq 5 EV will visit the Golden Temple, Taj Mahal, Temples of Khajuraho, Ancient Ruins of Nalanda, Konark Sun Temple, Hampi and Gomteshwara Statue. Hyundai will soon be launching the Ioniq 5 in the Indian market. It will be their second electric vehicle in India after the Kona Electric.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2022, 18:23 PM
Hyundai Ioniq 5 being flagged off from its Corporate Head Quarters in Gurugram, Haryana.
The Ioniq 5 is based on the e-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform architecture. The same platform is being used on the Kia EV6. Hyundai might showcase the Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo which is bound to happen next year. It is expected that the Ioniq 5 will be brought to India as CKD or Completely Knocked Down units. This means that it could be priced slightly lower than the Kia EV6. Speaking of EV6, the manufacturer has already sold out all units of the EV6 that they brought through the CBU route.

Hyundai Motor had earlier announced that it will launch six electric vehicles in India by 2028. The manufacturer has already listed the Ioniq 5 on their website. The design of the Ioniq 5 looks very futuristic. It gets LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and LED tail lamps. They have a pixilated design which no other vehicle is using apart from new Ioniq vehicles from Hyundai. This gives a unique identity to the vehicle.

In the global market, Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery packs. There are 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh battery packs in both RWD or AWD configurations. The larger battery pack has a driving range of 481 km whereas the smaller battery pack has a driving range of 385 km. The battery pack can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes while using a 350 kW DC fast charger. As of now, it is not known which battery pack will be offered in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2022, 18:23 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicles
