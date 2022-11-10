Hyundai confirms launch of Ioniq 5 as its second EV after Kona in India

Hyundai has not officially announced the date of Ioniq 5 EV's launch yet. It is expected to be showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo to be held in New Delhi in January next year.

Hyundai Motor is planning to step up its EV game in India by announcing the launch of its global flagship electric crossover Ioniq 5. The Korean carmaker officially confirmed the launch of the EV by saying that it will introduce its new EV platform called E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) for India. Ioniq 5 was the first EV Hyundai produced based on this platform. It has already been introduced in global markets and is considered as the technical cousin to Kia's first electric car EV6.

Hyundai has not yet officially announced the date of Ioniq 5 EV's launch in the country. It is expected to hit the Indian shores soon as is likely to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo to be held in the national capital in January next year. Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India, said, “Our Electric Mobility campaign in India began in 2019 with the launch of India’s 1st Electric SUV – Hyundai KONA Electric. As we continue to challenge possibilities and dynamics of mobility, our pursuit of innovation is perfectly reflected in the Electric Global Modular Platform – E-GMP."

Hyundai Motor had earlier announced that it will launch six electric vehicles in India by 2028. It will be launched in the country as a CKD model and will come based on the firm's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Recently, the carmaker had listed the Ioniq 5 electric car as one of the upcoming models on its official website. Hyundai had earlier said that the EV would be launched in the country in the second half of 2022.

On the outside, the new Ioniq 5 features quite a futuristic exterior profile, the highlights of which include its LED headlamps with square DRLs, 20-inch aerodynamically-designed alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a set of pixelated LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. Its appearance is a far cry from the company's existing model lineup, making it one of the most handsome-looking cars in the portfolio.

Inside, the car gets a large console on the dashboard, with one screen each for the instrument console and the infotainment system. Other cabin highlights include a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, an adjustable seat for the second row, and a sliding centre console.

The international-spec model gets 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery packs in both RWD or AWD configurations. It is yet not confirmed as to which pack will be offered in the Indian market, more details will be available soon.

