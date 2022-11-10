HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Confirms Launch Of Ioniq 5 As Its Second Ev After Kona In India

Hyundai confirms launch of Ioniq 5 as its second EV after Kona in India

Hyundai has not officially announced the date of Ioniq 5 EV's launch yet. It is expected to be showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo to be held in New Delhi in January next year.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2022, 12:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at a charging point inside Hyundai's new corporate HQ in Gurugram.
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at a charging point inside Hyundai's new corporate HQ in Gurugram.
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at a charging point inside Hyundai's new corporate HQ in Gurugram.
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at a charging point inside Hyundai's new corporate HQ in Gurugram.

Hyundai Motor is planning to step up its EV game in India by announcing the launch of its global flagship electric crossover Ioniq 5. The Korean carmaker officially confirmed the launch of the EV by saying that it will introduce its new EV platform called E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) for India. Ioniq 5 was the first EV Hyundai produced based on this platform. It has already been introduced in global markets and is considered as the technical cousin to Kia's first electric car EV6.

Hyundai has not yet officially announced the date of Ioniq 5 EV's launch in the country. It is expected to hit the Indian shores soon as is likely to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo to be held in the national capital in January next year. Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India, said, “Our Electric Mobility campaign in India began in 2019 with the launch of India’s 1st Electric SUV – Hyundai KONA Electric. As we continue to challenge possibilities and dynamics of mobility, our pursuit of innovation is perfectly reflected in the Electric Global Modular Platform – E-GMP."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Hyundai Motor had earlier announced that it will launch six electric vehicles in India by 2028. It will be launched in the country as a CKD model and will come based on the firm's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Recently, the carmaker had listed the Ioniq 5 electric car as one of the upcoming models on its official website. Hyundai had earlier said that the EV would be launched in the country in the second half of 2022.

On the outside, the new Ioniq 5 features quite a futuristic exterior profile, the highlights of which include its LED headlamps with square DRLs, 20-inch aerodynamically-designed alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a set of pixelated LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. Its appearance is a far cry from the company's existing model lineup, making it one of the most handsome-looking cars in the portfolio.

Inside, the car gets a large console on the dashboard, with one screen each for the instrument console and the infotainment system. Other cabin highlights include a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, an adjustable seat for the second row, and a sliding centre console.

The international-spec model gets 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery packs in both RWD or AWD configurations. It is yet not confirmed as to which pack will be offered in the Indian market, more details will be available soon.

 

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2022, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: Ioniq 5 Hyundai Motor Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Hyundai to launch Ioniq 5 as its second EV after Kona in India
Hyundai to launch Ioniq 5 as its second EV after Kona in India
Jeep Compass prices up by ₹1.80 lakh in fourth hike this year
Jeep Compass prices up by 1.80 lakh in fourth hike this year
India is now the third largest market for Skoda. And bigger than China
India is now the third largest market for Skoda. And bigger than China
Royal Enfield's Rider Mania to happen from 18th Nov to 20th Nov: Check details
Royal Enfield's Rider Mania to happen from 18th Nov to 20th Nov: Check details
Does CNG-focused strategy make sense for Maruti? And for you?
Does CNG-focused strategy make sense for Maruti? And for you?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city