Hyundai Creta Electric to Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Here are 3 upcoming rivals of the Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra recently took the market by storm by launching two new electric vehicles in the Indian market. There is the BE 6e and the XEV 9e . The XEV 9e is a SUV coupe but it is the BE 6e which has gathered more eyeballs because of its radical design language. The prices start at ₹18.90 lakh ex-showroom. Here are three upcoming electric SUVS that the Mahindra BE 6e will be going against.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric will be derived from the facelift of the mid-size SUV that was introduced earlier this year. The vehicle will incorporate design features from the internal combustion engine (ICE) model, along with distinctive styling elements tailored for electric vehicles.

The headlamp and daytime running light (DRL) designs will be retained, Hyundai is likely to equip the vehicle with a closed panel in place of the conventional radiator grille. Additionally, the Creta Electric features a new set of alloy wheels on the side that will help in improving aerodynamics. This electric variant will be constructed on an updated version of the K2 platform, which also serves as the foundation for the current Hyundai Creta. Just like the rivals, the Creta Electric will also be offered with two battery pack options.

At the launch of the Elevate, Honda Cars India confirmed that they will not be launching a hybrid or a diesel powertrain with the Elevate. Instead, the Japanese manufacturer confirmed that they will be launching the electric version of the Elevate in the Indian market. As of now, there is no information available about the Elevate EV. However, it can be assumed that Honda will modify the existing platform so that it can house the electric motor and the battery pack. It can be expected that the Honda Elevate EV will launch in the Indian market in 2026.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is scheduled to make its debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, showcasing its full production model. This marks the inaugural all-electric vehicle from India’s leading automobile manufacturer, which was initially presented as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo. Earlier this year, the e Vitara was globally revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy.

The e Vitara will be offered worldwide with two battery pack alternatives: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Although the exact range is not specified, it is anticipated that the vehicle can cover approximately 400 km on a single charge. The 49 kWh battery is exclusively available in the 2WD model, providing an output of 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque. In contrast, the 61 kWh battery produces 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD variant, while the 4WD version delivers 300 Nm of torque. Suzuki has emphasized that the engine features a highly efficient eAxle, which integrates the motor and inverter along with lithium-iron-phosphate batteries.

