Here it is! Hyundai Ioniq 9 teased for the first time. Check details

Like every automaker across the world, the Korean car maker Hyundai has also put its foot down to expand its electric vehicle lineup as the need for sustainable mobility increases. Now, the company has teased its upcoming eSUV, the Hyundai Ioniq 9.

Slated to be the company’s biggest SUV, the upcoming e SUV will cater to families and adventurers alike, addressing the growing demand for spacious, three-row vehicles, the company stated. Scheduled to be unveiled at the LA Auto Show in November, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 draws inspiration from the SEVEN Concept first introduced in 2021.

Hyundai Ioniq 9: Design inspired by culture

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 will feature a distinctive design characterised by a full-width LED light bar and Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Pixels’ aesthetic, elements that were also seen in the Ioniq 5 and 6. The side profile retains characteristics from the SEVEN Concept, including robust D-pillars and squared-off wheel arches. The teased images do not show the rear end of the Ioniq 9. However it is expected that the Hyundai Ioniq 9 will feature pixel LED tail lights which form a T-shape.

Interestingly, Hyundai explained that the design of the Ioniq 9 has been influenced by the Hanbok, a traditional Korean garment. The company further stated that the design further draws influence from the sleek hulls and open, airy cabins of luxury boats.

Hyundai Ioniq 9: Expected specs

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 will be built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform. While specific battery configurations have not been confirmed, it is anticipated that the Ioniq 9 may offer options similar to those found in the Kia EV9, which could include 76.1 kWh and 99.8 kWh battery packs. This may result in a power range from approximately 215 horsepower to 576 horsepower.

Hyundai Ioniq 9: Expected launch

Hyundai is expected to release additional details and teasers leading up to the Ioniq 9’s unveiling at the LA Auto Show. The company stated that the Hyundai Ioniq 9 aims to further solidify the company’s position in the electric vehicle market while expanding the options available for consumers seeking zero-emissions transportation.

