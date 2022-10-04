HT Auto
Global electric car sales surge 60% in August 2022

More than 5.7 million electric cars were sold during the first eight months of the year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2022, 17:56 PM
Global electric car sales have surged by 60 per cent in August this year, as compared to the same month a year ago. Also, the global electric car sales numbers reportedly crossed the 5.7 million units mark in the first eight months of 2022 and are currently on track to crossing the 10 million units mark this year. Clearly, the global passenger plug-in electric car sales are continuing to surge rapidly towards a new record, as indicated by EV Volumes.

The report claims around 847,580 new passenger plug-in electric cars were sold in August 2022, which is 60 per cent higher than the number of electric cars sold in the same month a year ago.

Keeping pace with the rising sales number of electric cars, the market share of plug-in electric cars increased to 15 per cent. This includes around 11 per cent for battery electric cars and four per cent for plug-in hybrids. BEVs were up 66 per cent, while PHEV sales were up by 47 per cent in August 2022, as against the same month of 2021. A major contributor to this sales surge and market share hike was China. PHEVs outside China reported a nine per cent slump in sales in August 2022, claims the report.

The report states that around 622,000 units of battery electric cars were sold in August this year, while the number for PHEVs in the same month was 226,000 units.

Brand-wise, BYD was at the top spot in terms of selling plug-in electric cars in August with 173,867 units. This was another record-setting month for the Chinese EV major, with around 82,678 units of BEVs sold. On the other hand, Tesla was much behind BYD, with 101,778 electric cars sold worldwide in August 2022. Volkswagen was in the third position with 40,387 units of plug-in electric cars sold in the same month.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2022, 17:56 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle
