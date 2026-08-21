Genesis GV90 debuts as brand’s first full-size flagship electric SUV

Genesis has unveiled the GV90, marking the arrival of its first full-size flagship SUV and the production version of the 2024 Neolun concept. Revealed at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on August 19, the electric SUV combines Genesis’ latest design language with a technology-focused interior and a wide range of new features. The GV90 will be offered in standard form and as the GV90 Neolun, with the latter distinguished by its hidden B-pillar coach doors.

Genesis GV90: Design

The GV90 measures 5,285mm in length and takes inspiration from the Korean moon jar, with Genesis adopting a cleaner design built around smooth surfaces and restrained detailing. The front features two-line Micro Lens Array headlamps integrated into the clamshell hood, while a three-dimensional G-matrix grille forms the lower section of the fascia.

At the rear, Genesis has kept the styling largely free of decorative elements, using flush-mounted tail-lamps and simple lettering instead. The SUV can be equipped with 24-inch forged wheels, while the Neolun version gets additional anodised aluminium detailing around the side windows.

The GV90 is offered with 16 exterior colour choices, including 13 gloss finishes and three matte options. The Neolun also features its distinctive hidden B-pillar layout, allowing the front and rear doors to open independently without a conventional central pillar.

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Genesis GV90: Interior and technology

Genesis has designed the cabin to resemble a luxury lounge, using materials such as natural wood, genuine stone and wool cashmere across the dashboard, doors and seats. A flat floor and 3,245mm wheelbase create a spacious interior, while the Neolun Executive Suite offers a four-seat configuration.

The technology package includes a pop-up OLED Cinematic Display that measures 23.6 inches during normal driving and expands to 24.6 inches when raised while parked. A 25-inch head-up display provides key driving information instead of a conventional instrument cluster.

The GV90 is also the first Hyundai Motor Group model to use the New Power Control System, eliminating the conventional start button. Pleos Connect provides the infotainment interface, while the Gleo AI generative assistant allows occupants to interact with vehicle functions through natural-language commands.

Other equipment includes Remote Smart Parking Assist 3, Memory Reversing Assist, a 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system with Dolby Atmos, Ambient Glow lighting and a heated windshield. The Neolun Executive Suite additionally gets rotating front seats, a refrigerator, integrated tables, privacy blinds and a Smart Vision Roof.

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Genesis GV90: Electric powertrain

The GV90 gets a 123.5 kWh battery, the largest capacity used in a Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicle. Genesis estimates a range of around 500km for the seven-seat version, based on internal R&D testing. A 350kW charger can take the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 22 minutes.

Its front and rear motors produce a combined 490kW, or approximately 666 bhp, and 800 Nm of torque. Dual electronic limited-slip differentials manage torque distribution, while active rear-wheel steering can turn the rear wheels by up to five degrees.

The suspension setup combines multi-chamber air springs with electronically controlled dampers to adjust ride height, damping and body control according to driving conditions.

Genesis GV90: Safety

The GV90 uses 12 airbags, including a roof-mounted airbag designed to cover the roof glass during a rollover. The SUV also has an in-cabin monitoring system that assesses occupant position and seating status to optimise restraint systems.

Genesis has reinforced the body structure with high-strength steel, aluminium and additional structural elements. Battery protection includes thermal runaway protection and a cloud-based battery management system capable of identifying potential abnormalities.

For the Neolun, the absence of a conventional B-pillar is addressed through reinforced steel beams and a concealed roll-cage structure intended to provide crash protection comparable to a conventional body structure.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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