Future Bmw Ix Electric Suv May Promise A Nearly 1,000 Km Range, To Get 3x Boost

Future BMW iX electric SUV could get new battery promising nearly 1,000 km range

BMW is working with a Michigan-based energy storage technology company named Out Next Energy (ONE), which announced that it used a battery on a BMW iX test car, which achieved nearly a 1,000-kilometre range on a single charge. Interestingly, BMW is one of the major investors in the company, which makes us think that the German luxury car brand that is aiming big with its EV strategy may introduce a new battery to the future iX electric SUVs, which will enable the cars to run nearly 1,000 kilometres on a single charge.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Dec 2023, 16:59 PM
BMW iX currently offers a 372-kilometre range, which can be extended to nearly 1,000 kilometres with new battery technology.

BMW is one of the leading car manufacturers globally that has been aggressively working on electric vehicles. The automaker has already launched multiple electric cars across different segments globally, including India as well. One of the BMW electric cars is the iX SUV, which is available in India alongside some other global markets. The BMW iX currently offers a 372-kilometre range on a single charge. However, ONE claims that with its Gemini dual-chemistry battery, the electric SUV can get a massive boost, enabling it to run nearly thrice the range compared to the current model.

Watch: BMW iX electric SUV launched in India: First impressions

The battery technology company has claimed that its Gemini battery is rated at 450 Wh/l of volumetric energy density, while the energy content is more than 185 kWh in the same space allotted to typical passenger electric vehicles' packs.

Meanwhile, BMW has applied for a trademark for the iM3 nomenclature, which fuelled speculation that the automaker is working on a performance-focused electric vehicle under its M division, possibly an all-electric M3. However, BMW M boss Frank van Meel has revealed that despite the trademark filing, the automaker will not make an electric performance car named iM3. On the other hand, he also said that an electric M3 is a viable option for the automaker.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2023, 16:59 PM IST
