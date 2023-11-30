BMW trademarks iM3 name, possibly an upcoming high-performance EV

BMW has trademarked a new nomenclature in Europe. The German automaker has reportedly filed for a patent at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and Germany's Deutsches Patent- und Markenamt (DPMA) for iM3 nomenclature. This hints that the luxury car manufacturer is working on a high-performance electric car under its performance-focused M division.

The Bimmerpost has reported that the automaker may bring a high-performance electric car under its M division, which would bear the iM3 badge. BMW has already confirmed that it will bring performance-focused electric cars with M badges. However, the automaker didn't reveal specific details about those cars. The latest trademark filing hints that the M3 could come in an all-electric avatar.

Interestingly, in July 2023, BMW M boss Frank van Meel expressed his interest in making the next generation M3 and M4 all-electric, provided they can exceed the performance metrics of the current internal combustion engine-powered lineup. The BMW M3 is a popular performance car from the automaker. Giving it an all-electric touch could be viable for the brand from a business standpoint. However, there are technical challenges as well, which BMW has to overcome. The heavy battery pack could impact the performance and handling prowess of the BMW M3's electric avatar.

While BMW has not revealed anything officially about the iM3, expect it to be an EV underpinned by the automaker's Neue Klasse architecture. The automaker has already claimed that its future electric cars will use this modular EV-only architecture. Expect this EV to enter into the market sometime later this decade and it would be sold alongside an internal combustion engine-powered version. This car could come playing a critical role in the brand's strategy to go all-electric in the coming years. Expect more details about the BMW iM3 to be revealed over the next few months.

