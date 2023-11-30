HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw Trademarks Im3 Nomenclature, Hints At An Upcoming High Performance Ev From M Division

BMW trademarks iM3 name, possibly an upcoming high-performance EV

BMW has trademarked a new nomenclature in Europe. The German automaker has reportedly filed for a patent at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and Germany's Deutsches Patent- und Markenamt (DPMA) for iM3 nomenclature. This hints that the luxury car manufacturer is working on a high-performance electric car under its performance-focused M division.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2023, 09:27 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW M340i xDrive
BMW is possibly working on an all-electric iteration of the M3, which could come sporting an iM3 badge.
BMW M340i xDrive
BMW is possibly working on an all-electric iteration of the M3, which could come sporting an iM3 badge.

The Bimmerpost has reported that the automaker may bring a high-performance electric car under its M division, which would bear the iM3 badge. BMW has already confirmed that it will bring performance-focused electric cars with M badges. However, the automaker didn't reveal specific details about those cars. The latest trademark filing hints that the M3 could come in an all-electric avatar.

Also Read : This 19-year-old is busted for driving a BMW M3 at nearly 300 kmph

Watch: Made in India BMW M340i xDrive: First Drive Review

Interestingly, in July 2023, BMW M boss Frank van Meel expressed his interest in making the next generation M3 and M4 all-electric, provided they can exceed the performance metrics of the current internal combustion engine-powered lineup. The BMW M3 is a popular performance car from the automaker. Giving it an all-electric touch could be viable for the brand from a business standpoint. However, there are technical challenges as well, which BMW has to overcome. The heavy battery pack could impact the performance and handling prowess of the BMW M3's electric avatar.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw M340i (HT Auto photo)
BMW M340i
₹ 69.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
₹ 96.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i7
₹ 1.95 - 2.50 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw Xm (HT Auto photo)
BMW XM
₹ 2.60 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5
₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

While BMW has not revealed anything officially about the iM3, expect it to be an EV underpinned by the automaker's Neue Klasse architecture. The automaker has already claimed that its future electric cars will use this modular EV-only architecture. Expect this EV to enter into the market sometime later this decade and it would be sold alongside an internal combustion engine-powered version. This car could come playing a critical role in the brand's strategy to go all-electric in the coming years. Expect more details about the BMW iM3 to be revealed over the next few months.

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2023, 09:27 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW BMW M3 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car BMW iM3

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 239 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.