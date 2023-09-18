BMW Vision Neue Klasse-based M3 EV confirmed, will coexist with ICE sibling

BMW has confirmed that the next-generation iteration of the M3 performance sedan will arrive in 2027. What's most interesting is that the next-generation BMW M3 will come available in both all-electric and fossil fuel-powered avatars. The all-electric BMW M3 will be available alongside the internal combustion engine-powered version of the performance sedan, reported Australian automotive publication Carsales. The BMW M3 EV will be based on the Vision Neue Klasse that was showcased at the IAA 2023 earlier this month .

While revealing the Vision Neue Klasse, the German luxury car brand stated that this previewed the future of the BMW electric cars. Unveiled in an electric sedan avatar, it was thought the car would spawn an all-electric 3 Series later this decade. BMW said that the first EV based on the Vision Neue Klasse will be out of the factory in 2027. Now, the automaker has reportedly confirmed that the next generation M3 sedan will be based on the Vision Neuke Klasse concept.

Watch: Made in India BMW M340i xDrive: First Drive Review

The report also claims that the next-generation BMW M3 could come powered by a 1,341bhp peak power generating electric powertrain that will consist of four different electric motors, each powering one wheel. BMW has reportedly hinted that the quad-motor powered M3 EV won't be any less performer than its turbocharged petrol engine-powered sibling. Interestingly, BMW has already previewed a quad-motor EV concept, with development continuing on a zero-emission i4-based and M3-faced prototype.

The report has quoted BMW’s product development chief Frank Weber saying that the upcoming BMW M3 pure electric sedan will be sold alongside an ICE-powered version. He reportedly revealed that the fossil fuel-burning version of the next-generation BMW M3 will feature a new powerplant, which would be based on the existing six-cylinder S58 engine that will come compliant with the Euro-7 emission standards. “We will not have two different classes – there will be co-existence of the solutions in the market, which is necessary," Weber reportedly said.

