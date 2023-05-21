HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Teen Is Busted For Driving A Bmw M3 At Nearly 300 Kmph. Details Here

This 19-year-old is busted for driving a BMW M3 at nearly 300 kmph. Details here

A 19-year-old driver has been arrested in Oregon for driving at an extreme speed of nearly 300 kmph in a zone where the speed limit was restricted to 88 kmph. The teen was arrested for driving a 2016 BMW M3 at an excessively high speed, at 288 kmph, which is more than three times the speed limit set for the zone. The Oregonian has reported that a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy clocked the car using Lidar.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 May 2023, 17:19 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The teen faces a $1,100 fine and a suspended driving license for driving at 288 kmph in a zone with a speed limit of 88 kmph. (Representational image)
The teen faces a $1,100 fine and a suspended driving license for driving at 288 kmph in a zone with a speed limit of 88 kmph. (Representational image)

The report says that a police officer informed the dispatch about the extremely speeding car, describing the BMW while asking for assistance. Another officer saw the car taking an exit ramp. When the two officials caught up with the vehicle at a stop, they pinned the BMW in to prevent the driver from escaping. The driver, named Milo Schneider, reportedly cooperated with the police officials during the investigation and admitted that he saw the speedometer reading clocking nearly 294 kmph at one point, which is the top speed of the luxury car.

Also Read : Lamborghini Huracan goes out of stock ahead of being axed in 2024

The police officials reportedly said that they had never seen such high-speed driving anywhere by such a young driver. “When you’re going at that speed, you’re going to hit something, and someone’s going to die," said one police officer. The driver has been booked into county jail for reckless driving. High-speed driving in Oregon automatically faces a $1,100 fine and a suspended license for six months.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw M340i (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M340i
₹69.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Jaguar Xf (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xf
₹55.66 - 55.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
₹56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
₹57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine
₹57.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Speaking about the 2016 BMW M3 F80, the driver was driving; it draws power from a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged S55 inline six-cylinder engine. This engine churns out 425 hp peak power. The car was offered with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Alongside the standard model, BMW also offered a special sport package that enhanced the performance of the car substantially.

First Published Date: 21 May 2023, 17:19 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city