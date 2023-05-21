Lamborghini Huracan goes out of stock ahead of being axed in 2024

The V10 engine-powered supercar is set to be discontinued in 2024
All the remaining units of the sports car have been sold out
This means no more unit of the car is left for booking anymore
The car debuted at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show after an online premiere in December 2013
Lamborghini is tight-lipped about the possibility of...
...bringing in a special edition of Huracan before 2024
The OEM will bring a new model to replace Huracan by the end of 2024
This model will come with a downsized internal combustion engine paired with an electric motor