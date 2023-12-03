HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles So What Bmw Filed A Trademark For Im3 Badge? It Will Never Happen, Says M Boss

BMW iM3 will never happen despite trademark filing, says M chief

Earlier this week, BMW filed a trademark for the nomenclature iM3. The nomenclature combines the electric ‘i’ and performance ‘M’ badges. The iM3 nomenclature suggested that the German luxury car brand would bring a performance-focused electric car. However, BMW M boss Frank van Meel reportedly said that there won't be a car named iM3.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2023, 17:17 PM
BMW Vision Neue Klasse
BMW filed for a trademark for the iM3, which fuelled speculation about an all-electric M3.
Speaking to TopGear, Meel shut down the speculation about the BMW iM3, which started spiralling after the trademark filing. Speaking to the publication, Meel reportedly revealed that the auto company would never use i and M badges together on the same car. However, that doesn't put an end to the all-electric BMW M3.

Frank van Meel reportedly said that even if the automaker's performance division M is working on electric vehicles, they won't come carrying nomenclatures bearing the i and M letters together. "Actually, we would never use an i on an M, even though it would be electric," he reportedly said.

Speaking about the possibility of a performance electric car from the BMW M division, Meel said that the EV would come bearing the M badge. "If we would ever do something like that, it will always be called an M without an i," said Meel further adding, “Because that's just the technology, and M is not about technology. It’s about a promise, it’s about motorsports, it’s about emotion. It’s not about the drivetrain."

The luxury car manufacturer currently has four different M-badged electric cars in its stable. These are: the iX M60, i4 M50, i5 M60, and the i7 M70. BMW debuted a quad motor performance prototype in 2022, which looked like an all-electric performance-focused version of the 3 Series. The upcoming BMW electric cars including the performance EVs will be based on the automaker's Neue Klasse modular platform, which has been designed for electric vehicles only.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2023, 17:17 PM IST
TAGS: BMW electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility BMW iM3 iM3 BMW M3

