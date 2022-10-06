Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck becomes pricier. Details here

Ford claimed the price hike decision came on the back of the supply chain disruption, and rising costs of raw materials.

Ford has raised the price of the F-150 Lightning Pro electric pickup truck by around 11 per cent as inflation bites, reports Reuters. The automaker claims that the price hike comes as an attempt to cushion the hit from the ongoing supply chain disruption and decade-high inflation. After the price hike, the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is priced at $51,974, as compared to $46,974 earlier. The automaker also claimed that ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs and other market factors had forced the car brand to raise the price of this electric pickup truck.

(Also Read: Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever)

Ford is not the only automaker that has recently increased the pricing of its electric vehicle. Other US electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Rivian and Tesla too, raised prices for their vehicles this year, citing the tough economic conditions as the reason, which have been worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ford has said that existing orders it received for the Ev will not be affected due to the price hike decision it took.

Also, this is not the first time Ford raised the price of its F-150 Lightning lineup. Previously, Ford increased the price of the electric pickup truck back in August this year since it was revealed in 2021. The automaker increased the price of the pickup truck by a range between $6,000 and $8,500, depending on the variant. The Pro model, which is the cheapest among the variants, witnessed a price hike of around 18 per cent previously. Rising raw material costs influenced the price hike at that time.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Meanwhile, Ford has reported strong demand for new vehicles in the US market. The automaker on Tuesday claimed that retail orders were rapidly expanding. However, it also said that supply chain disruption would weigh on sales numbers.

First Published Date: