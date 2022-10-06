HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ford F 150 Lightning Electric Pickup Truck Becomes Pricier. Details Here

Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck becomes pricier. Details here

Ford claimed the price hike decision came on the back of the supply chain disruption, and rising costs of raw materials.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 11:57 AM
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has received more than 1,60,000 reservations. (Ford)
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has received more than 1,60,000 reservations. (Ford)
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has received more than 1,60,000 reservations. (Ford)
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has received more than 1,60,000 reservations.

Ford has raised the price of the F-150 Lightning Pro electric pickup truck by around 11 per cent as inflation bites, reports Reuters. The automaker claims that the price hike comes as an attempt to cushion the hit from the ongoing supply chain disruption and decade-high inflation. After the price hike, the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is priced at $51,974, as compared to $46,974 earlier. The automaker also claimed that ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs and other market factors had forced the car brand to raise the price of this electric pickup truck.

(Also Read: Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever)

Ford is not the only automaker that has recently increased the pricing of its electric vehicle. Other US electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Rivian and Tesla too, raised prices for their vehicles this year, citing the tough economic conditions as the reason, which have been worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ford has said that existing orders it received for the Ev will not be affected due to the price hike decision it took.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Also, this is not the first time Ford raised the price of its F-150 Lightning lineup. Previously, Ford increased the price of the electric pickup truck back in August this year since it was revealed in 2021. The automaker increased the price of the pickup truck by a range between $6,000 and $8,500, depending on the variant. The Pro model, which is the cheapest among the variants, witnessed a price hike of around 18 per cent previously. Rising raw material costs influenced the price hike at that time.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Meanwhile, Ford has reported strong demand for new vehicles in the US market. The automaker on Tuesday claimed that retail orders were rapidly expanding. However, it also said that supply chain disruption would weigh on sales numbers.

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Ford electric vehicle electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses

Trending this Week

Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Watch: Experiment sees Chinese car ‘floating’ off ground at 230 kmph speed
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Top cars expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo
Top cars expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo
Check out this two-wheeler showroom in Kerala that floats on water
Check out this two-wheeler showroom in Kerala that floats on water
Mahindra-owned Pininfarina's Battista hypercar deliveries begin
Mahindra-owned Pininfarina's Battista hypercar deliveries begin
Is Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program available in your city yet? Check here
Is Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program available in your city yet? Check here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city