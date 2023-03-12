HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Elon Musk Believes Tesla Model X Project Was A Blunder. Here's Why

Elon Musk believes Tesla Model X project was a blunder. Here's why

Tesla Model X was one of the blunders made by the EV manufacturer, believes Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He admitted that the Model X should go on a long list of the early blunders the electric auto manufacturer made. One of the reasons behind Musk's realisation is the Falcon Wing doors, which have been a signature styling element of the electric SUV. However, the automaker said that the Falcon Wng doors caused Tesla all sorts of issues during the early days of the car.

HT Auto Desk
12 Mar 2023
Tesla Model X's Falcon Wing door was a pain point for the EV manufacturer during the initial days.
The Falcon Wing doors for the Tesla Model X seemed they were more work than their worth, especially in the early stages of the engineering process, hints the automaker. It took the electric car brand plenty of time to fix the flaws and make things work swiftly, which is why despite the early issues, the Tesla Model X Falcon Wing doors don't make headlines for the wrong reasons anymore.

Tesla has even posted a video on its Twitter handle showing how the car brand strapped some early Falcon Wing door prototypes to a Model S to figure out how they would work. The video then switches to a Model X with the actual Falcon Wing doors in action. The automaker has further stated in its tweet that the Falcon Wing doors are designed to proactively detect obstacles that prevent the doors from moving when an obstacle is detected.

The Falcon Wing doors claimed to come fitted with special sensors that can sense through metal, enabling the doors to adjust based on available lateral and vertical space, further claimed the automaker. These sensors ensure the doors won't hit garage walls, doors, roofs or other cars as well. These doors come with multiple joints that allow them to open and close so that the pure electric SUV can handle being parked in tight spots without worrying the owner. Tesla also claims that the doors make it easy to access the third-row seats of the EV, even if there are child car seats positioned in the second row. In fact, several years ago, Elon Musk showed off how the Falcon Wing doors open in tight parking spots several years ago, demonstrating this technology's capability.

Tesla Model S and Model X are not among the bestsellers of the US electric car manufacturer, like their other siblings, Model 3 and Model Y. But, the Model S and Model X come as two iconic EVs from the brand showing the automaker's engineering capabilities. The Falcon Wing doors are one such engineering marvel by the EV major.

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2023, 09:02 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X electric car electric vehicle electric mobility luxury car
