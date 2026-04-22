Earth Day special: 5 truly reliable electric SUVs in India that I would buy

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When it is Earth Day, the electric vehicles certainly demand a mention in any related discussion. The number of electric cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market has gone up significantly over the last few years. The consumer perception has changed drastically. People have started buying electric cars in larger numbers, owing to the improved battery technology and public EV charging infrastructure, as well as the reduced price gap between the ICE and electric cars. A key influencing factor for the EV buyers is the significantly low cost of ownership of the electric cars compared to their ICE counterparts.
This Earth Day, if someone decides to buy an electric SUV, which would be reliable based on sales numbers and market reputation, here are the top five options.
Tata Nexon EV is often considered the most trusted electric car in India, owing to the high sales volume and proven, long-term performance, making it a safe choice for family use. The compact design, practicality, premium features, and top-notch safety add more value and reliability to this SUV. The widespread work network of Tata Motors also helps in reassuring the consumers, further enhancing its reliability quotient.
When it comes to trusted electric SUVs, Tata Punch EV is another key model in the list that worths mention here. The sub-compact electric SUV is highly practical for regular commuting in and around the cities. The high-sitting stance gives it a bold appearance, while compact dimensions make it easy to manoeuvre through the congested city traffic and park it in tight spaces. Top-notch safety rating further amplifies its appeal to consumers. In a nutshell, the Tata Punch EV is an ideal and reliable urban commuter electric SUV that blends practicality and upmarket features.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is a redesigned and rebadged iteration of the Mahindra XUV400 EV. It comes as the pure electric sibling of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is a popular sub-compact SUV known for its sharp design and upmarket features as well as impressive performance. The strong and sturdy electric SUV offers good performance, enhancing its reliability. Adding more reassurance to it is the widespread Mahindra workshop network across India.
BYD Atto 3 is a well-regarded electric SUV with a tech-forward approach. It is known for the global-standard advanced technology-aided features, premium build quality, long range utility promised by the Blade battery pack, among others. Built on the e-Platform 3.0, the Atto 3 is powered by a 60.48 kWh Blade battery with a claimed ARAI range of 521 km on a single charge.
Not a traditional boxy SUV, but the MG Windsor is actually positioned in the same league. Dubbed as a CUV, the Windsor EV is available in two different battery pack choices, promising up to 400 km of real-world range. The increasing network of service workshops and dealerships of the auto company is enough to reassure consumers about its reliability. Further, the Windsor EV has become the bestselling electric car in India, which also ensures the reliability quotient of the EV. It comes offering generous cabin space paired with premium technologies and impressive performance.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.