Citroen bags order for 500 eC3 from Refex Green Mobility. Check details

Citroën India, the French automaker, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Refex Green Mobility Limited (RGML). RGML, a subsidiary of the Refex Group, operates across various business sectors, including energy and environment. This agreement involves the procurement of 500 Citroën ë-C3 electric vehicles (EVs).

This order, termed as the largest for RGML in Southern India, signifies a major advancement in the collaboration between Citroën and RGML, which got incorporated and commenced operations in March 2023 and was one of the early adopters of Citroën’s EV technology.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India, said that the partnership partnership with Refex underscores Citroën’s commitment to our customers, reliability of our products and a strong sustainable operation.

Yash Jain, Director, Refex Green Mobility Limited remarked, said, “Our initiative with Citroën will significantly abate tailpipe emissions, contributing to our nation's carbon-neutral agenda. We were highly satisfied with the performance of the initial batch of Citroën ë-C3 EVs that we had taken in early 2023."

Citroen launched its eC3 electric hatchback in India, starting at ₹11.61 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric hatchback boasts a claimed range of 320km (ARAI) and impressive fast-charging, reaching near full capacity in under an hour.

Offered in three trims (Live, Feel, Shine) with prices reaching ₹13.50 lakh, the eC3 features a rear parking camera, 15-inch alloy wheels, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

However, a major concern for potential buyers is the eC3's zero-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The Citroen eC3 offers weak protection for adult occupants in a frontal crash, particularly for the chest area.

Additionally, the car lacks crucial child safety features like three point belts for all seating positions and a passenger airbag disconnect switch. Furthermore, the eC3 was found to have limited child seat compatibility, with only one suitable position for a universal child seat. While the Citroen eC3 comes equipped with dual airbags as standard, this falls short of the safety standards expected by many consumers in today's market.

