This Chinese EV maker is all-set to launch 2 electric cars in Europe

Chinese automaker Hongqi will launch its electric EH7 and EHS7 models in Europe later this year in a fresh sign that China's auto industry remains set on European expansion despite recently announced EU tariffs.

Hongqi, or Red Flag, known as former state leader Chairman Mao Zedong's favoured car brand, said on Thursday it will launch the two models in a number of European countries - including Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden - where it has established relationships with dealers.

The automaker did not disclose details of price, but said the cars can be charged in 30 minutes at -10 degrees celsius (14°F) and would retain 50% of their range at -20 degrees celsius, "making them ideal for the colder UK and European climates."

Also Read : 2024 BYD Atto 3 launch: Variants explained

The company said the EH7 has a range of to 690 kilometres (429 miles) on a single charge and can fully charge in 20 minutes. Hongqi joins a number of Chinese brands trying to make inroads into Europe, including BYD, Geely and SAIC.

The European Commission has put provisional duties of between 17.4% and 37.6% on Chinese EV imports after an investigation that it said demonstrated Chinese makers have benefited from unfair subsidies.

First Published Date: