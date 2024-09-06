China files WTO complaint over Canada tariffs on EVs and more

China will take Canada to the World Trade Organization to challenge Ottawa’s decision to impose new tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

China will take Canada to the World Trade Organization to challenge Ottawa’s decision to impose new tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Chinese-made elec

The Ministry of Commerce labeled the tariffs as “trade protectionism" that distort global supply chains and urged Canada to withdraw the measures, according to a statement Friday.

Also Read : Chinese EV makers suffer setback in Europe as tariffs start.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG Windsor EV 50.6 kWh 50.6 kWh 460 km 460 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

This is the third time China has brought EV tariffs to the WTO this year, following cases against the US in March and the European Union in August. As China’s exports rise to counter its slowing domestic economy, more countries are raising or contemplating tariffs on Chinese goods.

Canada announced last week it would impose 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese-made EVs effective Oct. 1. The new tariff will also apply to certain hybrid passenger cars, trucks, buses, and delivery vans, in addition to the existing 6.1 per cent tariff on Chinese EVs. A 25 per cent levy on Chinese steel and aluminum will go into effect on Oct. 15.

Watch: Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV first look: What India’s most expensive electric car offers

Beijing has also started an anti-dumping probe into rapeseed imports from Canada, the Commerce Ministry said this week, adding that China will take all necessary actions to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: