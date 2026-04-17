Chery QQ3 electric SUV design patent filed in India

Chinese automaker Chery has filed a design patent for its electric SUV, the QQ3, in India. Chery, in collaboration with JSW , is expected to launch the Jetour T2 SUV later this year, followed by the expected launches of Jaecoo J5, iCar V23, Tiggo 7L and Lepas L6 , among others.

Chery filed an Indian design patent for the QQ3 electric SUV. This compact vehicle features a distinctive smiling aesthetic, advanced cockpit technology, and two battery options offering up to 128.69 bhp.

Chery QQ3: Dimensions

The China-spec model of the Chery QQ3 measures 4,195 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and 1,569 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The QQ3 gets a boot space of 375 litres and is expandable up to 1,450 litres. In addition to that, it gets a 70L smart frunk, which increases the overall storage capacity of the compact SUV.

Chery QQ3: Exterior

When it comes to the exterior, the Chery QQ3 gets a small, rounded rectangular grille on the lower part of the front bumper, giving the electric SUV a smiling front face. In addition to that, the QQ3 gets a front view camera and front parking sensors, along with Q-shaped LED headlights, giving the car a happy aesthetic design.



The side profile of the car boasts 17-inch two-tone star shield wheels, black cladding on wheel arches, semi-flush door handles, and body-coloured outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), among others. The rear is equipped with Q-shaped LED taillights and a spoiler.



Chery QQ3: Interior



The China-spec QQ3 gets a host of features, including a 15.6-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system, an AI assistant, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 cockpit chip, driver fatigue warning, USB charging ports, remote vehicle control, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charger, rear AC vents, Bluetooth key, keyless entry, pet mode, 10-speaker audio setup, a 540-degree panoramic camera, cruise control, park assist, and Level 2 ADAS features, among others.

Also Read : Chery Lepas L6 Electric SUV design patent filed in India

Chery QQ3: Battery Pack and Power

The China-spec Chery QQ3 is powered by two different battery packs: a 29.48-kWh battery pack and a 41.28-kWh battery pack. The battery powers an electric motor placed on the rear axle, driving the rear wheels. In addition to that, the former makes 77.77 bhp and 90 Nm of torque, while the latter makes 128.69 bhp and 115 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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