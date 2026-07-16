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Chery Liefeng Shooting Brake concept design patent filed in India

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2026, 15:46 pm
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Chery has patented the Exeed Liefeng Shooting Brake design, previewing an electric wagon featuring solid-state battery technology, an 800V architecture, a claimed 1,500 km range and high-performance capabilities.

Chery Liefeng Shooting Brake concept
Chery Liefeng Shooting Brake concept design patent filed in India
Chery Liefeng Shooting Brake concept
Chery Liefeng Shooting Brake concept design patent filed in India

Chinese automaker Chery has patented several of its car designs in India, as part of its joint venture with JSW. The design patent filings and spy photographs include models from Chery’s sub-brands, including Jetour, Lepas, iCAUR, QQ, Arrizo and Jaecoo. Recently, the company has filed two new patents, including Exeed into its sub-brand lineup in India. The design patent of the Exeed Liefeng Shooting Brake has been filed in India.

Chery Exeed Liefeng Shooting Brake

The Liefeng Shooting Brake is an all-electric concept that employs a solid-state battery, representing an advancement over conventional lithium-ion batteries that utilise a liquid electrolyte. Moreover, the concept car is rumoured to be making its global production debut later this year. Interestingly, it is tipped to arrive with a high-density solid-state battery, which the company claims can offer a driving range of up to 1,500 km on a single charge.

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In addition, Exeed states that the battery has been engineered to operate reliably in temperatures as low as -30°C. The electric vehicle is also expected to feature an 800V electrical architecture and a 30,000 rpm electric motor, enabling a claimed 0–100 kmph acceleration time of under three seconds, while achieving a top speed of 260 kmph.

Also Read : Ferrari Amalfi Spider to launch tomorrow in India

Chery-JSW Motors Cars Testing and Imminent Launches

The JSW Jetour T2 is expected to launch later this year, along with the iCAUR V23 and Jaecoo J5, which have been spotted on multiple occasions being tested. Chery's initial product strategy for the Indian market is expected to include SUVs from the Tiggo and Lepas sub-brands, all of which are likely to be introduced under the JSW brand umbrella.

Along with its existing joint venture with MG Motor India, JSW is preparing to establish an independent automotive business under the JSW Motors banner. Although the Exeed Liefeng Shooting Brake represents one of the brand's most technologically advanced offerings, its introduction to the Indian market appears unlikely during the initial phase of Chery's expansion plans.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2026, 15:46 pm IST

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