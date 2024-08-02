HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Canadian Union Unifor Calls For Strict Tariffs On Imported Chinese Evs And Components

Canadian union Unifor calls for strict tariffs on imported Chinese EVs

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2024, 08:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Canadian union Unifor calls for strict tariffs on imported Chinese EVs, components
BYD
Image of BYD Dolphin used for representational purposes only. (REUTERS)
BYD
Image of BYD Dolphin used for representational purposes only.

Canadian labour union Unifor called on the federal government on Thursday to impose tariffs on all Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), EV batteries and other components, aligning it with some of the measures already proposed by the United States.

In July, Canada began a public consultation process as it weighs imposing tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, following similar moves by the United States and European Union.

The Canadian government has said it sees "a risk that China's unfair support for the EV sector, if left unchecked, could lead to an exponential surge of imports that will adversely affect planned EV investments and the transformation of Canada's automotive sector."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Kwid Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kwid EV
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Carens Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carens EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The public consultation process is set to end this week.

"The United States and the European Union have responded proactively to the threat posed by unfair imports and now it's time for Canada to do the same," Unifor, Canada's largest union representing private-sector workers, said on Thursday.

Unifor has demanded that Ottawa impose a surtax above the existing tariff rates of 100% on Chinese-made electric vehicles, and a surtax of 25% on batteries, as well as tariffs on electric motors and battery cell materials.

Even as Canada examines possible tariffs, Chinese automaker BYD, one of the world's biggest EV manufacturers, recently met with the Canadian government to discuss the potential application of tariffs on EVs, and its plans to begin selling passenger EVs in Canada.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2024, 08:38 AM IST
TAGS: EV electric vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.