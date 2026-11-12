BYD Denza Z9 GT and D9 MPV to debut tomorrow in India; here's what to expect

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD will launch its luxury auto brand Denza in India on November 13, led by the Z9 GT and D9 MPV in its entry into the market. Both models have been seen undergoing road tests in the country, offering a preview of the company's future product portfolio. Have a closer look at what the two luxury offerings are expected to offer to Indian buyers.

BYD will launch its luxury brand Denza in India on November 13, introducing the Z9 GT electric shooting brake and D9 premium MPV with multiple powertrain options and luxury features

Denza Z9 GT

The Denza Z9 GT adopts a shooting brake body style, featuring a sleek silhouette, a low-slung stance and a sporty exterior design. Built on BYD's e3 platform, the electric performance car gets a triple-motor configuration paired with a 122.49 kWh battery pack, delivering a peak power output of 1,156 PS and 1,210 Nm of torque. The Denza offering also features an all-wheel-drive system and rear-wheel steering.

The Z9 GT gets a 17.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13.2-inch display for the front passenger, dual refrigerators, a 20-speaker Devialet sound system, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation functions, and four-zone climate control.

The electric shooting brake is expected to include specialised manoeuvring technologies, enabling the vehicle to move diagonally up to 15 degrees, while the pencil compass turn feature is designed to simplify manoeuvres in confined parking spaces. Additionally, the dual-chamber air suspension system can adjust the ride height and damping characteristics depending on road conditions.

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Denza D9 MPV

The Denza D9 is a premium MPV that is expected to compete against the MG M9 EV, which is currently priced between ₹79.95 lakh and ₹84.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Dimensionally, the D9 measures 5,250 mm in length, 1,960 mm in width and 1,920 mm in height, complemented by 18-inch alloy wheels.

Globally, the D9 is offered in a seven-seat configuration with a 2+2+3 seating arrangement. The second-row passengers get what Denza calls 'Zero Gravity Seats', designed to provide a lounge-like experience, featuring a 14-point massage function, 14-way electric adjustment, heating and ventilation. The equipment list also includes a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, soft-close doors and a Devialet premium audio system.

While BYD has not yet disclosed the powertrain specifications for the India-bound D9, the MPV is available internationally with both plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and fully electric powertrain options. The plug-in hybrid version combines a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine with BYD's Blade battery technology to produce 407 PS and 681 Nm of torque. It has a claimed NEDC range of up to 980 km.

Meanwhile, the all-electric D9 uses a 103.6 kWh battery pack and is available with either a single-motor front-wheel-drive configuration or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. The former produces 312 PS and 360 Nm, while the latter develops 374 PS and 470 Nm. The electric version has a claimed NEDC range of up to 600 km. However, the brand is expected to announce India-specific specifications, powertrain configurations, and pricing for both Denza models at its official launch.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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