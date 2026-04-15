VinFast VF MPV 7 launched in India, priced at ₹24.49 lakh

VinFast VF MPV 7: Battery Pack and Power

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is powered by a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which is paired with a front axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous (PMS) electric motor producing approximately 201 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. Additionally, the electric MPV offers an ARAI-certified range of approximately 517 km, while the company claims that the electric MPV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 10 seconds. Notably, the company claims that the electric MPV charges from 10 to 70 per cent in 30 minutes.

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VinFast VF MPV 7: Exterior

The exterior of the VF MPV 7 is signature to the VinFast brand. The VF MPV 7 features sleek LED DRLs in the front of the car with headlamps and cornering lamps vertically stacked on top of each other on the far ends of the bumper. In addition to that, the car gets a blacked-out lower grille along with a lower lip of the MPV.

The electric MPV gets body-coloured outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators. Moreover, the VF MPV 7 gets 19-inch alloy wheels and pull-type door handles, among others. In addition to that, the rear section of the MPV gets connected LED taillamps with the ‘VF MPV 7’ badging on the tailgate.

Notably, the VinFast VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 mm in length and 1,872 mm in width, while the height is 1,734 mm, wth a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. Not only that, but the VinFast VF MPV 7 has a boot space of 126 litres with all three rows upright. It is expandable up to approximately 500 litres with the third row folded and approximately 1,240 litres with the second and third row seats folded.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Interior and Features

The VinFast VF MPV 7 gets two interior dual-tone leatherette upholstery: black and brown interior and an all-black interior, along with a D-cut leatherette wrapped steering wheel, which is tilt and telescopic adjustable, all four power windows with one-touch up and down. Interestingly, the driver does not get an instrument cluster but only a floating 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, the electric MPV does not get any physical buttons in the centre console, meaning AC controls are integrated into the screen of the VinFast VF MPV 7.

Not only that, but the electric MPV from the Vietnamese automaker gets features including rear AC vents, VIVI AI-powered personal assistant, front armrest, four-speaker audio setup, charging ports for the second row, three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport, three levels of regenerative braking, tyre pressure monitoring system, single-zone automatic climate control, bezel-less IRVM, PM 2.5 air filter, a six-way adjustable driver seat, theatre-style seating, a 50:50 split for third-row seats, a 60:40 split for second-row seats, among others.

Furthermore, the company is offering 3 years free maintenance, 7 years vehicle warranty, 10 years battery warranty, 7 years free roadside service, free charging of VinFast cars up to March 31, 2029, up to 75 per cent assured buyback value and transition benefits for customers owning an ICE-powered vehicle opting to buy a VinFast electric vehicle.

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