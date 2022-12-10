BYD Atto 3 electric SUV garners 1,500 bookings within a month

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has clocked an impressive start to its first electric SUV in India - the Atto 3. Launched a few weeks ago, the Atto 3 electric SUV has already received significant response. The Chinese EV maker has confirmed that the Atto 3 has garnered 1,500 bookings within a month of its launch in India. Priced at ₹34 lakh (ex-showroom), the BYD Atto 3 aims to establish itself as a premium electric SUV positioned above the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

BYD has said that the delivery of the Atto 3 will start towards the end of January, after the Auto Expo in Delhi next year. The bookings were opened in October when the EV maker launched the electric SUV in India. The Atto 3 can be booked by paying a token amount of ₹50,000.

BYD Atto 3's electric motor produces 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 7.3 seconds and there are three riding modes on offer- Eco, Normal and Sport. The electric SUV has an ARAI-claimed range of 521 kms on a single charge while the NEDC-claimed range is around 480 kms without the need to recharge.

The electric SUV comes with a sharp-looking front face with Crystal LED headlights, one-piece LED face and tail strips. The SUV sits on a set of alloy wheels measuring 18-inches in size. On the inside, the Atto 3 offers a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen that can be rotated, an 8-speaker sound system, a 360-degree parking camera among other features.

In terms of safety, the BYD Atto 3 recently secured five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash tests. It offers seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Decent Control, Traction control, Auto Hold, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring system among others. It also offers Advanced Driver Aids Systems which includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Front and Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Brake, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Adaptive Front Light etc.

