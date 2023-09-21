HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Rolls Out 500,000th Atto 3 In 19 Months Of Launch

BYD rolls out 500,000th Atto 3 in 19 months of launch

BYD has rolled out the 5,00,000th unit of Atto 3 from its plant in just 19 months of launch. The Atto 3 is currently the flagship product for BYD in the Indian market. BYD Atto 3 is priced at 33.99 lakh and there is a Special Edition on sale as well which costs 34.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth khatri
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2023, 14:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BYD Atto 3
BYD offers the Atto 3 in five colour schemes.
BYD Atto 3
BYD offers the Atto 3 in five colour schemes.

The Atto 3 was the first global product for BYD. The electric SUV is based on the manufacturer's e-Platform 3.0 and it has received a 5-star rating for the Euro NCAP crash test.

BYD is using their Blade Battery Technology for the Atto 3. Speaking of the battery pack, it is a 60.48 kWh unit that has a claimed ARAI-range of 512 km on a single charge. The battery pack can be recharged from 0 to 80 per cent in 50 minutes using the 80 kW DC fast charger. The 7 kW AC charger can top up the battery pack in 10 hours. There is also a 3 kW AC charger that is portable.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
₹ 33.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Avinya (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹ 44.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seal
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
₹ 29.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The electric motor is mounted on the front axle and it can produce a max power output of 201 bhp and a peak torque output of 310 Nm. The electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

There is no direct rival of the BYD Atto 3. It sits above the MG ZS EV and Kona Electric. Above the BYD Atto 3 are electric vehicles such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

In terms of features, the BYD Atto 3 comes with an NFC card key, an electric tailgate with height remembering function, a 360-degree parking camera and a wireless charger. The party trick of the Atto 3 is its 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can rotate.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2023, 14:43 PM IST
TAGS: ZS EV Kona Electric EV6 BYD Atto 3 electric vehicles EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.