The latest electric car from the country is a performance focused sedan called HiPhi A
The electric super sedan is capable of running at 300 kmph top speed
It gets three electric motors, with one mounted to front axle and two fitted to rear one, generating 1,270 bhp as combined
The Chinese EV MAKER HiPhi claims the new sedan can sprint to 0-96 kmph in 2 seconds
The pure electric performance sedan is expected to go on sale in early 2025
The EV comes with an outlandish design philosophy aimed at aerodynamic efficiency and grabs attention at the very first glance
It looks like to have taken inspiration from Nissan GT-R, but comes with a host of significantly distinctive design elements
The electric super sedan will debut at 2023 Guangzhou Auto Show
Inside the cabin, the EV gets sporty bucket seats, plenty of carbon fibre elements and high-end upholstery material
The dashboard features a large landscape oriented touchscreen infotainment system, a conventional multifunction steering wheel
Expect more details about the EV to be revealed soon