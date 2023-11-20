China has become the new global hotbed of electric vehicles

Published Nov 20, 2023

The latest electric car from the country is a performance focused sedan called HiPhi A

The electric super sedan is capable of running at 300 kmph top speed

It gets three electric motors, with one mounted to front axle and two fitted to rear one, generating 1,270 bhp as combined

The Chinese EV MAKER HiPhi claims the new sedan can sprint to 0-96 kmph in 2 seconds

The pure electric performance sedan is expected to go on sale in early 2025

The EV comes with an outlandish design philosophy aimed at aerodynamic efficiency and grabs attention at the very first glance

It looks like to have taken inspiration from Nissan GT-R, but comes with a host of significantly distinctive design elements

The electric super sedan will debut at 2023 Guangzhou Auto Show

Inside the cabin, the EV gets sporty bucket seats, plenty of carbon fibre elements and high-end upholstery material

The dashboard features a large landscape oriented touchscreen infotainment system, a conventional multifunction steering wheel

Expect more details about the EV to be revealed soon
