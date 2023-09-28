BMW iX1 EV launched in India at 66.90 lakh, promises up to 440 km range

Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW has launched the iX1 electric SUV in India at a price of ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the BMW X1 became the first model in the Indian luxury car market to offer petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options. The German luxury automobile giant has said in an official statement that the new iX1 will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and it is available for booking through the automaker's official website. Deliveries for the BMW iX1 will commence from October 2023.
The all-new BMW iX1 comes with the automaker's xDrive all-wheel drive technology and promises up to 440 km range on a single charge. Powered by the automaker's fifth-generation eDrive technology, the iX1 also promises instant acceleration of 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. Powering the EV is a 66.4 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors, fitted to each axle and channelling power to all four wheels through an AWD.