BattRE launches AR-based virtual showroom, dubs it Emagine

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer BattRE on Thursday has announced the launch of its virtual showroom. Christened as Emagine, the virtual showroom will use augmented reality (AR) to allow the customers a real-life-like experience. The consumers will also get the option to customise and purchase their favourite BattRE electric scooter through this virtual showroom.

Talking about the launch of this virtual showroom, BattRE founder, and director Nishchal Chaudhary said that online retail is to growing and booming across industries of all shapes and sizes and the EV sector is no exception.

"As this space evolves, so does our larger strategy as a multi-channel manufacturer to provide the most unique and engaging experience in our physical, digital, and remote selling environments. Therefore, we came forward as the first in our industry to step outside of the traditional retail interactions and launch a virtual showroom. And we are extremely excited to note our customers’ reactions," he further added.

Chaudhary also said that its virtual showroom Emagine will be a great aid to the customers in their decision-making process. As the automaker claims, Emagine promises to enhance and influence the consumers' purchase experience through numerous levels of interaction. The virtual showroom is claimed to have been designed to offer consumers a high level of customisation capability. Consumers can access the feature through a tab on the home page of the official website.

Digital showroom or virtual showroom is a concept that has been gaining high preference for the last few years. Covid-19 pandemic, need for social distancing and increased digitalisation have further accelerated the pace of this. While the tech-driven startups have been focusing on having digital showrooms, legacy automakers like Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda, Honda Motorcycles too have launched their respective virtual showrooms.

BattRE has also introduced an app that allows the riders to check information like trip histories, locations of recharge stations, get call alerts and navigation assistance on the speedometer.

