It comes as an ultra-exclusive supercar
Lamborghini said it will make only 12 units of the Huracan Sterrato supercar
Interestingly, all the 12 units of the supercar have been already sold out
It comes available in four different camouflage liveries
These four different liveries are christened as Neve (Snow), Bosco (Green track), Sabbia (Sand) and Terra (Gravel)
In a nutshell, they have been influenced by different driving conditions
Lamborghini has aded some accessories to the Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain to add bold visual appearance to the supercar
These accessories include matte black 19-inch alloy wheels, black cladding at lower body, a roof rack and additional lights at the front
Powering the car is a 5.2-litre V10 engine mated to a 7-speed DCT
This engine churns out 602 bhp power and 560 Nm torque, while it enables the car to run at a top speed of 260 kmph