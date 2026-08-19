Ather Konarc teased with metal body panels ahead of August 29 launch

Ather Energy’s upcoming Konarc electric scooter will feature metal body panels, giving the new family-oriented model a different construction approach from the company’s existing scooters. The confirmation comes through a recent social media video featuring Ather CEO Tarun Mehta, although it is not yet clear whether the entire body will use metal or only selected panels.

The Konarc is scheduled to make its debut on August 29 at Ather Community Day in Bengaluru. The latest teaser provides the clearest indication yet of the Konarc’s body construction. In the teased video, Mehta demonstrates the scooter’s body panel by attaching magnets to it, indicating the use of a magnetic metal material.

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Replacement of composite material

Ather has not specified whether every exterior panel will be made from metal. However, the company’s move is notable in a segment where plastic and composite panels are widely used to keep scooter weight under control.

Metal bodywork has traditionally been associated with a more substantial construction on scooters. Honda’s Activa, for example, has long used metal body panels and built a reputation around durability and sturdy construction. Bajaj’s Chetak also uses metal bodywork, giving Ather another established example from the electric scooter market.

The trade-off is weight. Metal panels can add mass compared with fibre-based alternatives, which could have a direct effect on how easy a family scooter is to manoeuvre. Kerb weight is particularly relevant for scooters intended for daily use, where riders may frequently need to move the vehicle manually or handle it in tight spaces.

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New direction for Ather

The Konarc represents a significant change in direction for Ather, which has largely been associated with the performance-focused 450 range. The new scooter is based on the EL platform, Ather’s first new vehicle architecture since the introduction of the 450 series.

The platform is intended to support scooters aimed at a broader range of customers. The Konarc itself is expected to adopt a more practical family-scooter format, with the focus shifting towards everyday usability rather than the sporty character associated with Ather’s 450 models.

The company has not yet disclosed the production scooter’s complete specifications or final pricing. Earlier reports have placed the upcoming model in the mass-market segment, but the official price will be announced at the launch event.

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