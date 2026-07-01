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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles 2027 Corvette Stingray Hits 322 Kmph; New V8 Produces 542 Bhp

2027 Corvette Stingray hits 322 kmph; New V8 produces 542 bhp

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2026, 09:44 am
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  • Chevrolet’s entry-level Corvette has crossed the 322 kmph mark, supported by a larger V8 engine and improved performance figures.

Chervolet Corvette Stingray
The 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray recorded a validated top speed of 322 kmph during a professional closed-course run.
Chervolet Corvette Stingray
The 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray recorded a validated top speed of 322 kmph during a professional closed-course run.
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Chevrolet has confirmed that the 2027 Corvette Stingray has crossed the 200 mph barrier during a validated top-speed run, giving the sports car a claimed top speed of 322 kmph. The achievement is significant because the Stingray sits at the entry point of the Corvette range rather than at the top of the lineup. The run was completed using a Corvette Stingray 1LT without the Z51 performance package on a closed course with a professional driver.

Performance figures

The headline number is supported by several straight-line performance figures released for the 2027 model. Chevrolet says the Corvette Stingray can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds. The car also completes the quarter-mile in 11 seconds and records a trap speed of 124 mph.

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These numbers place the Stingray among the quickest production performance cars currently available, while also showing how much capability Chevrolet has extracted from its standard Corvette platform.

Larger V8 brings more output

A major part of the increase in performance comes from a new LS6 6.7-litre V8 engine. Compared with the outgoing 6.2-litre unit, the engine receives increases in displacement, power and torque.

The new naturally aspirated V8 develops 535 hp (approximately 542 bhp) and 520 lb-ft of torque. It also uses a 13.0:1 compression ratio.

In comments shared through GM News, Chevrolet engineers highlighted the role of the engine in pushing the car beyond the 200 mph milestone.

“That’s all power," Kociba said. “The record really shows the strength of the LS6, an engine that we set out to create a unique place in the Corvette lineup."

Aerodynamics also played a role

Engine output was not the only factor behind the result. Chevrolet indicated that the Stingray's narrower body shape contributed to the top-speed figure as well.

Compared with the wider Corvette Z06 and ZR1 variants, the Stingray generates lower aerodynamic drag. The combination of reduced drag and added engine output appears to have helped the model achieve its 322 kmph capability.

Chevrolet also says the vehicle continues to balance high performance with everyday usability, which has historically been a characteristic of the Corvette range.

“For the LS6, we’ve honoured the historic principles of large-displacement small-block V8s, but not in a benign way, like ‘I’ve been there, seen that," Kociba said. “So you get that low-speed torque for when you’re canyon cruising and driving around town that makes the Corvette so drivable, yet we still have that high-end power to do insane things: 200 miles per hour is quite a milestone."

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First Published Date: 01 Jul 2026, 09:44 am IST
TAGS: Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Corvette Stingray Chevrolet

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