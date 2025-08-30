HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance Debuts Globally With Updated Design And More Power

2026 Tesla Model Y Performance revealed with 580 km range and sporty upgrades

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2025, 10:59 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • The Tesla Model Y Performance is the range-topping version of the best-selling EV in the world, and comes with changes to the design, interior, suspension and more. 

Tesla Model Y Performance
The Tesla Model Y Performance returns for 2026 with more power and features
Tesla Model Y Performance
The Tesla Model Y Performance returns for 2026 with more power and features
View Personalised Offers on
Tesla Model Y arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Tesla recently unveiled its more powerful, range-topping version of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle. The 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance arrives in the global markets with updated styling, interior changes, a tweaked suspension setup, and 580 km single-charge range (WLTP). With this, the family SUV charts into supercar territory with more performance and features than the Long Range RWD variant sold on Indian shores.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The Model Y Performance brings updated front and rear fascias, which take on a more aggressive look with redesigned front intakes, a carbon fibre ducktail spoiler, a chunkier rear diffuser with additional vents, and exclusive badging on the tailgate. It comes riding on exclusive 21-inch Arachnid alloy wheels, with red brake calipers hidden behind.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kwh Range Icon622 km
₹ 59.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo C40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo C40 Recharge
BatteryCapacity Icon78 kWh Range Icon 530 km
₹ 62.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon663 km
₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon75.3 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon560 km
₹ 67.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

On the inside, the flagship Model Y gets fitted with new sports seats with integrated headrests and full electric adjustability with heating and ventilation. The cabin features a carbon fibre trim on the dashboard, which is equipped with a larger 16-inch infotainment display, up from the 15.4-inch unit on the standard version available in India. The car further features a 15-speaker audio system with a subwoofer alongside all features available in the Long Range RWD variant.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2025, 10:59 am IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle ev

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.