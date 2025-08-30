2026 Tesla Model Y Performance revealed with 580 km range and sporty upgrades

Tesla recently unveiled its more powerful, range-topping version of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle. The 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance arrives in the global markets with updated styling, interior changes, a tweaked suspension setup, and 580 km single-charge range (WLTP). With this, the family SUV charts into supercar territory with more performance and features than the Long Range RWD variant sold on Indian shores.

The Model Y Performance brings updated front and rear fascias, which take on a more aggressive look with redesigned front intakes, a carbon fibre ducktail spoiler, a chunkier rear diffuser with additional vents, and exclusive badging on the tailgate. It comes riding on exclusive 21-inch Arachnid alloy wheels, with red brake calipers hidden behind.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tesla Model Y 75 kwh 75 kwh 622 km 622 km ₹ 59.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo C40 Recharge 78 kWh 78 kWh 530 km 530 km ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia EV6 84 kWh 84 kWh 663 km 663 km ₹ 65.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING VinFast VF7 75.3 kWh 75.3 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW iX1 66.4 kWh 66.4 kWh 417 km 417 km ₹ 66.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz EQA 70.5 kWh 70.5 kWh 560 km 560 km ₹ 67.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers

On the inside, the flagship Model Y gets fitted with new sports seats with integrated headrests and full electric adjustability with heating and ventilation. The cabin features a carbon fibre trim on the dashboard, which is equipped with a larger 16-inch infotainment display, up from the 15.4-inch unit on the standard version available in India. The car further features a 15-speaker audio system with a subwoofer alongside all features available in the Long Range RWD variant.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: