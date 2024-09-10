2025 Skoda Elroq sketches revealed, will have range of over 560 km

The teaser campaign for the 2025 Skoda Elroq all-electric SUV has just been reignited with the Czech brand having revealed new exterior design sketches. Set to debut in October 2024, the Elroq SUV will kick off the brand’s new Modern Solid style sheet that will bring thematic design elements to be shared across multiple cars. To this end, the new model will feature a “Tech-Deck Face", Skoda’s modern interpretation of their butterfly grille for EVs.

The sketches showcase the split headlamp design of the 2025 Skoda Elroq, which incorporates Matrix LEDs and a light strip that stretches across the front end. The electric SUV rides on what seem to be 19-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels, as per prior teasers and a surprise event debut at Tour de France. While Skoda has not confirmed this, they have stated that the Elroq will get large wheel options. The Elroq SUV is further slated to bring in a new Timiano Green colour option.

Although exaggerated, the sketches showcase the 2025 Elroq’s broad and aggressive rear bumper. The rear end is shown to further feature slim LED tail lamps, a narrow rear windshield, and a large tailgate. Overall, the Skoda Elroq’s profile and rear end are reminiscent of sports wagons. The car bears ‘Skoda’ lettering on both front and rear ends, replacing the brand’s winged arrow logo which has been traditional for the past two decades.

2025 Skoda Elroq range, battery, and interior highlights

Skoda has said that the 2025 Elroq will feature sustainable materials for its cabin. The car is going to come with four interior design options, a spacious interior, and a new 13-inch infotainment infotainment.

With the official debut a month away, Skoda has already publicised details about the 2025 Elroq’s powertrain, battery options, and range. The electric SUV is built on the Volkswagen MEB platform, which limits it to an all-electric power unit with no possible ICE or hybrid variants. With this, the Elroq will be made available with the choice between three battery pack options across four variants – 50, 60, 85, 85x.

Variant Drivetrain Battery pack (kWh) Net power output (bhp) Top speed (kmph) 50 RWD 55 168 160 60 RWD 63 201 160 85 RWD 82 282 180 85x AWD 82 295 180

While the first three are rear-wheel drive, the Elroq 85x is an AWD variant with dual-electric motors that make a combined 295 bhp of power through the available 82 kWh battery pack. The same battery pack powers the Elroq 85 RWD variant with a single motor that makes 282 bhp. Regardless of the variant chosen, all Skoda Elroq owners are being promised a single-charge range of more than 560 km, a claim that is yet to be tested.

Skoda says that the Elroq SUV’s interior will feature sustainable materials, such as Recytitan made from recycled post-consumer clothing. The car comes with four interior design options – Loft, Lodge, Suite, and Studio, and each theme is based around the material used for the interior. The steering wheel bears the new logo design and the cabin will receive a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen as part of the modern cockpit

