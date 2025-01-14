Yohan Poonawalla buys India's most expensive car. Check out the price

Indian industrialist and automotive enthusiast Yohan Poonawalla has brought home the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB. The billionaire was spotted with his new purchase driving through Mumbai in a convoy with a few Bentleys and his one-off Bond Defender in tow. The new Phantom VIII EWB is the 22nd Rolls-Royce in the Poonawalla garage but what makes it even more special is its price tag, an eye-watering ₹22 crore, making it the most expensive car in India.

The new Phantom VIII EWB is the 22nd Rolls-Royce in the Poonawalla garage but what makes it even more special is its price tag making it the most expe

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB: India's Most Expensive Car

Yohan Poonawalla’s new Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Extended Wheelbase has been finished in a regal shade of Bohemian Red and features an expansive dual-tone finished cabin. It gets massive 22-inch brushed silver dinner plate wheels, starlight headlights, and custom-painted 'P' emblems on the rear quarter panels. The illuminated grille further adds to the opulent looks of the luxury saloon.

Also Read : Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla adds the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 to his garage

Specially Commissioned Privacy Suite

This Phantom features a privacy suite adding a glass partition between the driver and rear passengers for increased privacy. While the Privacy Suite option was recently discontinued by Rolls-Royce, it was particularly integrated into this Phantom VIII on special request by the owners. This, in itself, makes the Phantom special and possibly the last Rolls to get this feature.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Features

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is considered the epitome of automotive luxury. The extended wheelbase edition measures 5,982 mm in length, 220 mm longer than the standard wheelbase version. The massive rear doors on the EWB have their hinges at the rear and open wide for easy ingress and egress. The electrically operable doors allow the occupants or the chauffeur to open or close the doors, while the switch panels on the doors give you access to the massage functions, apart from a host of creature comforts available with the luxury saloon.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Specifications

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB gets the familiar 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. The motor develops 563 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 900 Nm of peak torque right from 1,700 rpm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Phantom VIII EWB has a top speed of 250 kmph and sprints from 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is seen as the ultimate form of opulence in the automotive world, which truly says you’ve arrived in life. Notably, Yohan Poonawalla has 22 of them to drive home the point. That said, the new Phantom VIII EWB is just one of the many cars in his illustrious car collection right from vintage wheels to modern-day sports cars.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: