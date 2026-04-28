Why hybrid cars make more sense in India than pure EVs: A frequent highway hitter's perspective

Hybrid cars often make more practical sense in India than pure electric vehicles (EVs). A primary concern for any electric vehicle owner in the country is the availability of public EV charging infrastructure. The availability of a widespread public EV charger addresses the range anxiety, which is the key concern for any EV owner and buyer. Additionally, the hybrid vehicles promise extended range, as the technology combines a fossil fuel tank with a battery. Also, the hybrid vehicles are known for offering increased fuel economy, which enables the vehicle to run a longer range without refuelling.

I have been a frequent highway hitter for quite some time, especially during the time period when electric vehicles started becoming increasingly mainstream. My most highway journeys have remained on the eastern coast of the country. So, here is my analysis based on the experience.

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Why are hybrids considered better options than EVs?

A key concern for any electric vehicle owner is range anxiety. Despite the optimistic claims by the OEMs, the average real-world range of electric cars in India is typically between 200 km and 350 km on a full charge, for the most mainstream models. The EVs generally provide about 20-25% less range than the ARAI-certified figures. To cover a distance of 500 km, a consumer needs to buy an electric car that is in the premium segment, which is still a costly affair. For any other car offering the average range mentioned above, the user needs to opt for a top-up charge, which, on a highway, is possible through a DC fast charger, if he or she doesn't want to spend umpteen times by opting for a conventional AC charger.

The problem here is the availability and functionality of the DC fast chargers. For example, during my recent trip, I found that in many conventional fuel stations on the NH16 and NH316, which span between Kolkata and Puri, there are DC fast chargers, but they don't appear to be functional. The chargers are not maintained or remain in a locked condition. This means if you are an EV owner and planning to charge your electric car on the way, you may find yourself in a tricky situation in the hour of need.

The EV charging infrastructure in India is not at all democratised. While the Western states of the country have a strong network of public EV chargers, the eastern states have less penetration. So, until the public charging network is fully developed and democratised, relying on an electric car for long journeys could be troublesome. However, the challenges can be overcome by planning the route well and driving judiciously. On the other hand, hybrids eliminate the need to find a charging station, which is critical for long-distance highway travel and in remote areas. Adding more weight of convenience on the hybrid's side is the ability to refuel them at any fuel station, just like any pure ICE car.

Zero range anxiety and high city fuel economy

Hybrid cars use a combination of a petrol engine and an electric motor. This combination of combustion and electric propulsion technology allows vehicle users to drive hundreds of kilometres without worrying about battery charge levels. Beyond the zero range anxiety, there are more benefits as well.

Hybrid cars, especially the string hybrid models, offer significantly higher fuel economy compared to their pure ICE counterparts. The strong hybrid cars are incredibly fuel-efficient in city traffic, which accounts for the major part of our total annual driving. The strong hybrids can run on pure electric power at low speeds, which means the driver can save fuel in the city, extending the overall fuel efficiency as well as driving range.

Hybrids often command a lower upfront cost than long-range EVs

Compared to many long-range electric cars, hybrid cars often come commanding cheaper price tags. This lower upfront cost results in reduced overall cost of ownership. Also, these cars don't require any home charger installation, which is required for EVs. This not only reduces the cost of ownership but also takes away a significant hurdle for the apartment dwellers.

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