Volkswagen customers unhappy with touch controls, suing the automaker

Volkswagen is facing a potential class-action lawsuit over the capacitive touch control buttons in the 2021-2023 ID.4 . Two owners of the Volkswagen ID.4 electric car have filed lawsuits against the German auto giant in New Jersey, alleging that the vehicle's steering wheel controls are defective for being too sensitive. They also alleged that the touch buttons are so sensitive that they can easily reactivate the adaptive cruise control with a mere light brush of the hand over the steering wheel's haptic controls.

One of these two owners has reportedly experienced her Volkswagen ID.4 accelerating when pulling into a parking space after her hand brushed against the sensor. This caused an accident, damaging the VW EV. The accident allegedly cost the owner more than $14,000 as the electric car's undercarriage was damaged and injured the driver's hand. The other owner collided with their garage while trying to park the EV, damaging the door and the electric vehicle.

Interestingly, despite only two people being named as plaintiffs, the filing contains numerous complaints filed by other owners of Volkswagen ID.4. These owners have filed complaints with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). These complaints highlighted unintended acceleration issues, emergency braking system failures, and injuries resulting from crashes caused by those alleged problems. Many of the reports occurred while drivers were manoeuvring the cars to park. They have acknowledged that their hands might have brushed against the touch panels.

The lawsuit alleges that the car manufacturer has violated several warranty and consumer protection laws in Massachusetts and Connecticut in the US due to this alleged defect. The automaker has already stated that it is discontinuing the technology in its vehicles due to complaints, but that doesn't address the cars currently on the road.

While the touch panels have found an increased penetration in modern cars, adding premiumness, they have often been dubbed as unnecessary features and causing distraction.

