HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen In Legal Soup Over Touch Controls. Know More

Volkswagen customers unhappy with touch controls, suing the automaker

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2025, 11:54 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Several Volkswagen ID.4 owners have alleged that the touch panels come with a defect that results in mishaps.

Volkswagen
Several Volkswagen ID.4 owners have alleged that the touch panels come with a defect that results in mishaps. (Bloomberg)
Volkswagen
Several Volkswagen ID.4 owners have alleged that the touch panels come with a defect that results in mishaps.
Get Launch Updates on
Volkswagen ID.4 arrow icon
Notify me

Volkswagen is facing a potential class-action lawsuit over the capacitive touch control buttons in the 2021-2023 ID.4. Two owners of the Volkswagen ID.4 electric car have filed lawsuits against the German auto giant in New Jersey, alleging that the vehicle's steering wheel controls are defective for being too sensitive. They also alleged that the touch buttons are so sensitive that they can easily reactivate the adaptive cruise control with a mere light brush of the hand over the steering wheel's haptic controls.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

One of these two owners has reportedly experienced her Volkswagen ID.4 accelerating when pulling into a parking space after her hand brushed against the sensor. This caused an accident, damaging the VW EV. The accident allegedly cost the owner more than $14,000 as the electric car's undercarriage was damaged and injured the driver's hand. The other owner collided with their garage while trying to park the EV, damaging the door and the electric vehicle.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.4
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw Ix1 Lwb (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1 LWB
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon531 km
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Sealion 7 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Sealion 7
BatteryCapacity Icon82.56 kWh Range Icon567 km
₹ 48.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon75.3 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
BatteryCapacity Icon72.6 kWh Range Icon631 km
₹ 46.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Ex40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo EX40
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon475 km
₹ 56.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Interestingly, despite only two people being named as plaintiffs, the filing contains numerous complaints filed by other owners of Volkswagen ID.4. These owners have filed complaints with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). These complaints highlighted unintended acceleration issues, emergency braking system failures, and injuries resulting from crashes caused by those alleged problems. Many of the reports occurred while drivers were manoeuvring the cars to park. They have acknowledged that their hands might have brushed against the touch panels.

The lawsuit alleges that the car manufacturer has violated several warranty and consumer protection laws in Massachusetts and Connecticut in the US due to this alleged defect. The automaker has already stated that it is discontinuing the technology in its vehicles due to complaints, but that doesn't address the cars currently on the road.

While the touch panels have found an increased penetration in modern cars, adding premiumness, they have often been dubbed as unnecessary features and causing distraction.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2025, 11:54 am IST
TAGS: ID4 electric car EV Volkswagen Volkswagen ID4 electric vehicle electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.