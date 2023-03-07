Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid gets a new mid-level VX (O) variant. Check prices

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has silently added a new mid variant to the new Innova Hycross Hybrid. The Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid VX (O) is priced from ₹26.73 lakh for the seven-seater, going up to ₹26.78 lakh for the eight-seater version. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. It is only offered with the hybrid powertrain.

The new Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid VX (O) trim bridges the gap between the entry-level VX and top-spec ZX variants that had a sizeable difference of ₹4.32 lakh. It also makes several convenience features available at a lower price point including LED fog lamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as six airbags. Compared to the ZX trim though, the VX (O) misses out on the 18-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators, chrome inserts on the door handles, black finished grille, and wheel arch cladding.

The new Innova HyCross Hybrid VX (O) gets a panoramic sunroof, LED fog lamps, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto

The Innova HyCross Hybrid ZX trim also packs creature comforts like a powered tailgate, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, Ottoman seats for the second row with electric adjustability, automatic climate control, nine-speaker JBL sound system and soft-touch door trims. All these features on the ZX trim are available at a premium of ₹2.35 lakh over the new VX (O) trim.

There are no changes to the mechanicals and the Toyota Innova HyCross continues to draw power from the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The unit has a combined output of 183 bhp and 206 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an e-CVT unit. The new Innova Hycross is built on a monocoque platform with the power to the front wheels, a big departure from its predecessor. The hybrid version promises a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl on the hybrid version. More recently, Toyota hiked prices across the Innova HyCross range by up to ₹75,000.

