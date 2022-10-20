Toyota Innova Crysta based on HyRyder? Spy shots reveal new MPV testing on road

HT Auto
Toyota is expected to launch its popular MPV Innova Crysta in a new avatar soon. The Japanese carmaker is reportedly working on a model called Innova HyCross which will debut after Diwali.
| Updated on: 20 Oct 2022, 16:05 PM
This Toyota Innova model was spotted testing on road in camouflage recently, hinting at a new version of the popular MPV soon. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Desi Car Updates)
After the launch of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, Toyota Motor is reportedly gearing up to launch a new version of its popular MPV Innova Crysta, According to reports, the carmaker is likely to launch the Innova HyCross, which will come with hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain Toyota introduced in the HyRyder SUV for the first time. A test mule, which resembles the Innova Crysta, was spotted recently testing on Indian roads hinting at its imminent launch.

A video shot by a YouTube channel called Desi Car Updates caught the Innova Crysta, wrapped in zebra camouflage, speeding on a city road. Most parts of the car was under cover and did not reveal the brand from any angle. However, the shape of the MPV is similar to that of Innova Crysta, one of the best-selling models in its segment.

The new Innova, which is being tested under code name 560B, is likely to be based on the same Global TNGA-C platform used by Toyota for Corolla as well. Introduction of hybrid powertrain would mean more bank for the buck for private and commercial owners of the MPV. It is likely to be powered a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to hybrid or strong hybrid powertrain used in HyRyder.

The new Toyota Innova MPV has already been spotted testing a number of times in the recent past. While it may make debut next month, the actual launch of the Innova HyCross could take some more time. Toyota may officially announce the price during the upcoming Auto Expo next year, which will resume after a gap of nearly five years.

The spy shots has not given away much about the upcoming MPV apart from the large alloy wheels which are also used for latest Toyota models. The new Innova is also expected to come with more feature list than offered in the existing models. Toyota may include a new infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, ventilated seats and even a sunroof among other things.

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2022, 16:05 PM IST
